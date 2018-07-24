The new Bomgar Discovery Tool discovers a variety of Windows accounts and generates a detailed report on the status of an organization's privileged credentials.

Using the Bomgar Discovery Tool, organizations can identify privileged identities that are at risk, assess the age of credentials and determine if they are compliant.

Bomgar, a leader in secure access solutions, today announced the release of its new Bomgar Discovery Tool. This free product generates a comprehensive report revealing issues that could put an organization at risk for data breaches and failed regulatory compliance audits. The report provides IT security professionals with details about unsecured service accounts, Active Directory domain accounts, and local administrator accounts.

"Today's cyberattacks and insider threats can exploit just one unsecured privileged account to gain unauthorized access on the network, which can quickly be elevated to access sensitive data," said Dan DeRosa, senior vice president of product management at Bomgar. "If you can't find the privileged accounts on your network, you can't secure them. Using the new Bomgar Discovery Tool you can locate privileged accounts, including ones that you might not have known existed. You can see the credentials associated with each account and the age of the passwords to determine if they comply with your security policies."

Automated Privileged Account Security

According to Gartner, "All the privileged accounts in the IT environment that enjoy privileges beyond that of a standard user should be recorded and accounted for. It is a security best practice to frequently scan the infrastructure to discover any new accounts introduced with excess privileges."1

With the free Bomgar Discovery Tool, organizations can identity and document privileged identities that are at risk of compromise. Bomgar also provides Privileged Identity, a commercial solution that protects IT environments by continuously discovering, securing and rotating the credentials for all privileged identities. Powerful privileged credentials are only accessible to authorized users with granular levels of permissions preventing unauthorized, anonymous access to critical systems.

The Bomgar Discovery Tool is available for unlimited use and can be downloaded and run for free at any time. The discovery process takes minutes, and immediately generates a customized report about privileged account vulnerabilities. It can be downloaded at https://bomgar.com/discovery.

Bomgar will be exhibiting and showcasing its secure access solutions at Black Hat USA, August 8 9, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join the team at booth No. 120 for raffles, Bomgar swag and product demonstrations. Additionally, Bomgar will be hosting speaking session on Thursday, August 9, titled: Leveraging Identity Management to Get to Acceptable Losses.

About Bomgar

Bomgar develops next-level identity and access management solutions that proactively defend against privileged access vulnerabilities. The company provides the automated technology that today's companies need to operate at speed and scale, with the visibility needed to adapt to today's changing cyber threat landscape. More than 15,000 organizations in all vertical markets around the globe use Bomgar to deliver superior support services and reduce threats to valuable data and systems. Bomgar is privately held with offices in Atlanta, Austin, Jackson, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Frankfurt, London, Paris, and Singapore. Connect with Bomgar at www.bomgar.com, the Bomgar Blog, or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

