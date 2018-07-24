Rescale Secures $32 Million for Enterprise Innovation Platform

Funding will accelerate development of Platform as a Service to meet increased demand for fast, secure product development

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescale, the leader in enterprise big compute in the cloud, today announced that the company completed its Series B round of $32 million in funding, raising total investment in the company to $52 million. One of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in the world, in 2017 Rescale grew 30% month over month.

The new round of funding will enable Rescale to continue to invest in talent and develop the next generation of security and platform enhancements. The investment supports Rescale's commitment to expand the largest and most powerful high performance computing infrastructure in the cloud, optimizing customers' digital transformation strategy to drive accelerated innovation.

"Rescale is transforming how today's leading enterprises innovate," said Joris Poort, Co-founder and CEO of Rescale. "With support of our Series B funding, we are further investing in our hybrid multi-cloud platform in order to help executives, IT leaders, engineers, and scientists securely manage their product innovation. The hypergrowth we are seeing demonstrates a strong commitment from our enterprise customers and highlights our leading platform solutions for big compute."

Initialized Capital, Keen Venture Partners and SineWave Ventures led the Series B funding round joining a group of more than 30 existing and new investors in Rescale including Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, Chris Dixon, Paul Graham, Ken Hao, Adam Smith, Peter Thiel, Steve Westly, Data Collective, ITV Ventures, Jump Capital, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, Quiet Capital, Streamlined Ventures, Translink Capital, Two Roads Group and Y Combinator.

Ben Verwaayen, Partner at Keen Venture Partners and former CEO of British Telecom and Alcatel-Lucent, joined the Rescale Board of Directors. "We were drawn to Rescale because they are disrupting the high performance computing market," stated Verwaayen. "The market is currently 95% on-premise, and Rescale supports customers as they move to hybrid and eventually to a fully cloud native solution. Rescale helps CIOs enable the digital transformation journey within their enterprise, to optimize IT resources and enable meaningful productivity and cost improvements."

Rescale's latest enhancements include new hybrid cloud capabilities enabling organizations to extend on-premise high-performance computing to the cloud. The innovations provide an entry point for CIOs to start their cloud transformation journey in key industry verticals including automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, life sciences and semiconductor.

