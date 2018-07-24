Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Pillar Properties Chooses Bottomline Technologies for Integrated Payables Automation

Seattle-based developer signs on to Paymode-X to streamline AP payments

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that Pillar Properties has chosen the company's Paymode-X solution to automate and streamline AP payment processing across its entire portfolio.

The Seattle-based, family-owned business approached Bottomline Technologies in search of an integrated payables solution that would support the move away from manual processing of checks, and consolidate processing of multiple payment types into a single workflow.

"As our portfolio continues to grow, we take on additional AP processes which get more and more complex," says Todd Heinemann, Controller, Pillar Properties. "Implementing Paymode-X as a solution helps us to streamline the entire process from our corporate headquarters."

Heinemann cited Bottomline's commitment to limiting disruption during the implementation process along with the company's breadth of experience with businesses in the property management space using similar ERP systems as reasons for selecting the solution.

"Automating payments with Paymode-X will help us reduce costs and increase efficiency in AP," said Heinemann. "The ease of integration and flexibility to work with our current back-office systems and banking relationships was critical in our selection process."

The move to Paymode-X will provide a cost savings to Pillar Properties as paper checks are replaced with efficient electronic payments. The solution will also enable Pillar to monetize AP spend.

"Paymode-X provides Pillar Properties with flexible, frictionless access to our extensive member network and integrated payables capabilities," said Jessica Moran, General Manager, Paymode-X Business Solutions, Bottomline Technologies. "We are looking forward to helping Pillar Properties simplify and accelerate payment automation across its portfolio of properties."

Pillar Properties joins a number of other Paymode-X network members in the property management industry. Paymode-X is the largest electronic payment network for businesses, providing customers with full payment automation through streamlined integrated payables capabilities. Unlike standalone card or ACH programs with disparate implementations and payment files, Paymode-X offers a simpler approach that enables payers to make card, ACH, check and wire payments to vendors in a single process. Paymode-X manages payment preferences across its 385,000+ member businesses, and leverages intelligent payment optimization to settle transactions using the most beneficial payment type for each trading relationship.

About Pillar Properties:

Pillar Properties is an award winning developer of multifamily and senior housing. The company is committed to quality, with a long term vision borne from the company's beginnings in the timber industry. With a focus on innovation and long term value creation, the company is a recognized leader in the Pacific Northwest. Pillar Properties focus is on customer service with the goal of delivering a Quietly Awesome experience at every level of engagement. Pillar Properties develops properties with a long term perspective and motivated by the desire to leave a physical legacy of enduring value to Seattle's vibrant neighborhoods. For more information visit www.pillarproperties.com (http://www.pillarproperties.com/)

About Bottomline Technologies:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com (http://www.bottomline.com/).

