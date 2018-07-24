Investview Corporation: Let the Games Begin: Investview Acquires United Games

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Investview Corporation (OTCQB: INVU):



Investview successfully closed the acquisition of United Games and United League companies on Friday, July 20th, 2018 in a deal that includes the Utah based companies wholly owned technology, staff and trademarks including the well-known FireFan mobile app.

United Games is a social gaming environment accessed through its FireFan mobile app and sold primarily through United Games affiliates. This acquisition provides Investview a wholly owned subsidiary that provides key synergies to its largest subsidiary, Kuvera, LLC.

United Games brings these key benefits:

Customizable back office

Customizable commission engine

FireFan game/mobile App

FireFan brand (registered and trademarked)

In-house development team to deliver new and integrated technologies

Existing incoming revenue

Multiple newly engaged affiliates

An extensive network of contacts, customers & affiliates

19,000 active paying members

Access to 1.5 million person database

"When we started United Games, we set out to change the way people participate in live events in the exciting world of sports through a mobile app. Over the last two years, we've grown into a vibrant community of people from all around the globe that use and appreciate digital products of all kinds. Our tools and technologies have also evolved from a sports-centric app, into a robust technology platform that can be used to attract, educate, and provide value to our customers across the digital products space. Bringing our technology and community together with Kuvera's unique blend of digital products along with their expertise creates an exciting new opportunity for growth," said United Games COO/CTO Ben Eggett.

Investview believes the technology and distribution model of both Kuvera and United Games will benefit from a common management and technology team able to improve, create, expand and deliver leading edge products and services while reducing operational costs and dependency on third-party providers.

Ryan Smith, Investview CEO added, "We are a financial technology company. The ability to combine the United Games infrastructure and expertise to our Kuvera team will enable us to meet our expansion objectives. By acquiring companies that are accretive to our delivery mechanism, customer base, and distribution model, we can grow faster and control operational costs. We seek to deliver best in class products and United Games brings us the expertise and architecture that will ensure we reach our goal."

United Games will continue to operate independently of Kuvera, yet the executives and personnel team will begin the transition immediately to a common operations and development team for both companies.

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization. The Company operates primarily through its wholly- and majority-owned subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. www.investview.com

About Kuvera LLC

Kuvera LLC provides affordable access to valuable financial education, current market research and cutting-edge technology that enables individuals to increase and cultivate their own financial resources, enjoy life and plan for the future. Product services are offered to individuals on a monthly subscription basis. Kuvera is classified as a publisher of financial research and information and exempt from securities registration. This is an exemption provided in the U.S. Securities Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Kuvera is not a brokerage firm or Registered Investment Advisor. We do not execute trades or take possession of clients' brokerage accounts. Our customers may cancel their subscription at any time and execute trades at their own discretion. www.kuveraglobal.com

About United Games

United Games started in early 2016 with a great idea to leverage the viral and simple nature of sharing and using mobile apps and bringing that world together with the Affiliate marketing world. United Games developed the popular app FireFan, which launched on Thanksgiving Day 2016, immediately becoming the top trending mobile app in iTunes at launch & a top sports app entry many times more. FireFan has had over half a million downloads with over half a million games played monthly and is available to download and play for free on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Investor Contacts:

pr@investview.com

SOURCE: Investview Corporation