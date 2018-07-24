PHARMA IQ: 17th Annual Laboratory Informatics Forum - Part of the SmartLabs Series

LONDON, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The Laboratory Informatics Forum, taking place in Amsterdam on 10th - 12th September remains the only opportunity to gain a holistic understanding of how to manage integrated R&D platforms and informatics systems in the move towards the SmartLab of the future.
Here's what others have said:
"Improves knowledge on the R&D system, chance to communicate with the rest of the worlds finest in the industry" - Labthink, Past Delegate
Exciting additions to the 2018 forum:
- New conference format, with a pharma specific regulatory & data integrity focus day followed by two days of cross industry panel discussions and case studies
- Focus on integrated platform versatility, interoperability and automation
- Continuation of interactive discussion through round tables and deep dive sessions - determining how to use different process to streamline systems and improve communication
- Emphasis on reaching smarter R&D environments and practical approaches to system optimisation
With cross industry perspective from leading organisations such as; Syngenta, BASFCoatings, Bayer, Abbvie, Novozymes this is the perfect platform for attendees to develop a clear understanding of how the industry is preparing for a more digital approach to improve research and development capabilities. Download the agenda for more information
