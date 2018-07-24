PHARMA IQ: 17th Annual Laboratory Informatics Forum - Part of the SmartLabs Series

LONDON, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Laboratory Informatics Forum, taking place in Amsterdam on 10th - 12th September remains the only opportunity to gain a holistic understanding of how to manage integrated R&D platforms and informatics systems in the move towards the SmartLab of the future.

Here's what others have said:

"Improves knowledge on the R&D system, chance to communicate with the rest of the worlds finest in the industry" - Labthink, Past Delegate

Exciting additions to the 2018 forum:

New conference format, with a pharma specific regulatory & data integrity focus day followed by two days of cross industry panel discussions and case studies

Focus on integrated platform versatility, interoperability and automation

Continuation of interactive discussion through round tables and deep dive sessions - determining how to use different process to streamline systems and improve communication

Emphasis on reaching smarter R&D environments and practical approaches to system optimisation

With cross industry perspective from leading organisations such as; Syngenta, BASFCoatings, Bayer, Abbvie, Novozymes this is the perfect platform for attendees to develop a clear understanding of how the industry is preparing for a more digital approach to improve research and development capabilities. Download the agenda for more information

