Clear Blue's Smart Off-Grid technology will provide clean, reliable power for IDSUD's street lights and IoT systems

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. ("Clear Blue") (TSXV:CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid company, and IDSUD Energies, a French renewable energy company, today announced an agreement under which Clear Blue will be the exclusive supplier of Smart Off-Grid management technology and services for IDSUD Energies' solar/wind powered lighting and Internet of Things (IoT) systems.

Antoine Ettori of IDSUD Energies, stated: "Clear Blue's Smart Off-Grid technology and expertise have been instrumental in the success of many projects around the world, and we are firm believers in the value it delivers to customers, from the initial install and commissioning through deployment. Together, Clear Blue and IDSUD Energies deliver the most reliable off-grid solutions on the market, and we look forward to expanding our strong partnership under the terms of the new agreement."

Clear Blue's Smart Off-Grid platform will manage, control, and monitor IDSUD Energies' solar and wind-powered lighting systems and other IoT off-grid energy systems. With extensive management and control capabilities, automated monitoring and alerts, proactive weather forecasting, and the ability to optimize systems remotely, Smart Off-Grid helps keep systems running, prevents outages, and enables remote troubleshooting when needed to quickly resolve any issues. The result is unmatched reliability, long-lasting system performance, and a reduction of up to 80 percent in installation and maintenance costs.

Miriam Tuerk, co-founder and CEO of Clear Blue, said "Clean, managed, 'wireless' power is at the core of our company's vision. We are excited to be providing IDSUD Energies with our Smart Off-Grid technology and management service to support their fast-growing off-grid lighting and IoT business. Through its advanced data analytics and control capabilities, Smart Off-Grid delivers the high reliability, long-term performance, and low maintenance costs that complement the high quality and value of IDSUD Energies' product lines."

About Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, "wireless power" to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today Clear Blue has about 4000 systems under management across 34 countries, including the U.S. and Canada.

About IDSUD Energies:

IDSUD Energies engages in the research and development of small 3D proximity wind turbines and outdoor lighting solutions to transform wind and solar energies into public lighting. It also offers self-reliant wind powered lampposts; telemetering solutions that simplify the remote management of stock; and nheosecure applications that allow equipping installations with security cameras, presence detector, dissuasion lighting, and siren on presence detection. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Marseille, France. IDSUD Energies operates as a subsidiary of IDSUD GROUP.

