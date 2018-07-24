Top 20 Internet of Things (IoT) Companies 2018 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Top 20 Internet of Things Companies report provides the reader with a thorough overview of the competitive landscape in the Internet of Things market and to identify key growth areas and business opportunities. The report is valuable for anyone who wants to understand the dynamics of the Internet of Things industry and the implementation and adoption of Internet of Things services. It will be useful for existing players, new entrants and businesses who wish to expand into this sector or explore a new area for market development.

Report highlights

• Over 100+ tables, charts, and graphs

• Market Share Analysis, Revenues And Ranking Of The Top 20 Companies Within The Internet Of Things Ecosystem

• Amazon

• Apple Inc.

• AT&T

• China Mobile

• Cisco

• Fitbit, Inc.

• GE

• Google

• HP

• IBM

• Intel Corporation

• Microsoft

• Oracle Corporation

• Philips N.V.

• Qualcomm

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Verizon Communications, Inc.

• Vodafone

To provide context for the leading companies within the Internet of Things ecosystem, the report also provides IoT market forecasts and connections data

• Global Internet of Things Market Forecast 2018 - 2028 ($bn)

• Global Internet of Things Connections Forecast 2018 - 2028 (Connections)

• Qualitative Analysis of Recent Developments in the IoT Market

• SWOT Analysis Of Factors Affecting The Market

• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the companies in the global Internet of Things market?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to succeed and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Target audience

• Internet of Things solution providers

• IT companies

• Networking specialists

• Electronics companies

• Telecoms companies

• Software developers

• Cyber security specialists

• IT Contractors

• Technologists

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• ICT and Semiconductor Industry organisations

A+E Networks

Accenture Plc.

Aclara Incorporated

Adept Enterprise Solutions

Afrimax

Aisle411

Altice

Amazon

Ameresco, Inc.

America Movil

Amerlux

Andreessen Horowitz

Apple Inc.

AT&T

Audi

AXA

Axeda Corporation

Best Buy

BlackBerry

Blaze

Boston Dynamics

CFDA

China Mobile Ltd.

Cinterion

Cisco

Cloudera

ColdLightCostco

Costco

Dai Telecom Holdings (2000) Ltd.

DeepMind

Deutsche Telekom

DexCom

Dick's Sporting Goods

ENGIE

Ericsson

Ernst & Young (EY)

Essence

Etisalat

Etisalat Digital

Exponent

Fitbit, Inc.

Fleetmatics Group

Ford Motor Company

Garmin Pay

General Electric (GE)

General Motors

Google

Groupe ENGIE

Gutor Electronic LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Honeywell International Inc

HP

HP Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

Hughes Telematics

Husqvarna

IBM

IBM's Institute for Business Value (IBV)

Intel Corporation

Itron Inc.

Jasper Wireless, Inc.

Kepware

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

KORE Telematics

KPN

KTM

Lenovo

LexInnova

LQD WiFi

LSK Global Pharma Services

Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd

Macy's

Mastercard

McKinsey & Company

Microchip

Microsoft Corporation

Mobility Ado

Motorola M2M

M-PESA

National Instruments

Nest Labs

Niara

Niddel Corp

NIU Technologies

Nokia

Nordea Bank AB

Norwest Venture Partners

nPhase

NRTC

NTT DoCoMo

O'stin

Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E)

OnStar

Oracle Communications

Oracle Corporation

Orange

Orange Business Services

OSIsoft

Panasonic Corporation

Peugeot Citroen

Philips Lighting.

Philips N.V.

Podsystem

Prosodie-Capgemin

Providence St. Joseph Health

PST Electronics

PTC

Qualcomm Technologies

Quirky

Red Bull

REI

Rice Electronics.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rodale Inc

Rogers

Royal Philips

RRE

Rubikloud

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. '

SAP

Schlumberger Limited

Schneider Electric SE

SFR

Siemens AG

SingTel

SKY

Sky Network Television

Skyward

Smart Parking Limited

SolveIT Software

SP Group

SparklineData

Speculur

Sprint

Staples

Target Corporation

Telcel

Telefónica

Telekom Austria

Telemecanique,

Telenor Connexion

Telenor Objects

Telit

Telit Automotive Solutions S.a.r.l

Telit Communication PLC

Telit Communications Spain SL

Telit Wireless Services Ltd

Telit Wireless Solutions GmbH

Telit Wireless Solutions Hong Kong Limited.

Telit Wireless Solutions Srl

Telstra

T-Mobile

Toshiba Corporation

Trilliant Holdings, Inc.

Troy-CSL Lighting

Tyntec.

Unity Technologies

USI

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Verizon Wireless

Vimpelcom

Visa

Vodafone

Vodafone New Zealand

Volkswagen

Vuforia

Walmart

Wipro

WPG Americas

Xiaomi

Xively

Xylem Inc..

ZF Friedrichshafen

