Global Digital Media and Entertainment Evolution Projected to be Trillion Dollar Industry

Digital content for the Global Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry has arguably become one of the most lucrative market sectors the economy has to offer as the digital revolution has lead to a multi-trillion dollar potential powerhouse. Volatility is high in the industry as consistent technological advancements fuel rapidly changing trends, thus making it extremely important to be mindful when employing a digital content production strategy. The global media and entertainment sector was projected to produce nearly $2 trillion in revenues in 2017 while the U.S. market alone represents a third of the global M&E market that was expected to reach approximately $771 billion by 2019, according to the US Department of Commerce. As these staggering and impressive numbers continue to creep higher into astronomical levels, so does the industry's competition. Active companies today include: QYOU Media Inc. (TSX-V:QYOU) (OTC:QYOUF), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ:CMCSA), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX).

QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV:QYOU.V) (OTCPK:QYOUF) BREAKING NEWS: QYOU Media, today announces that it has named former President of Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks, Andy Kaplan, as Chairman of Board of Directors for QYOU India Pvt ("QYOU India"), a newly formed subsidiary of QYOU Media which delivers highly localized and expertly curated digital-first video content to an Indian audience of over 185 million mobile and TV subscribers.

As Chairman of the Board of QYOU India, Kaplan will leverage his extensive experience in leading television networks to success in local territories and work toward QYOU India becoming a premier destination for the very best original, digital-first content in India. Kaplan will also take a board observer position in parent company, QYOU Media, supporting development of the QYOU brand worldwide.

A media and entertainment veteran, Kaplan spent over sixteen years at Sony Pictures leading its global television networks and related investments, with over 180 channel feeds reaching nearly two billion subscribers. Under his leadership, Kaplan grew Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks' portfolio from a handful of international channels to include some of the most popular digital media brands. He also turned Sony Pictures Networks India ("SPNI") into one of the largest media businesses in the rapidly growing Indian market by leading it through a number of successful acquisitions, partnerships, and new programming launches including the groundbreaking initial ten year deal for the broadcasting rights to the IPL and the acquisition of Ten Sports.

QYOU has gone from strength-to-strength in India, culminating in the launch of Q India on Tata Sky, and an expansion of its content partnerships to include some of the most watched and influential YouTube channels in India.

"Digital-first video content and mobile video consumption are shaking up the entire TV ecosystem due to huge demand from millennial and generation z audiences. India boasts a highly developed TV market and upwardly mobile audience, with viewers showing a huge appetite for new and exciting types of content. In just a few short years, QYOU Media has made inroads into the Indian market to become a go-to destination for digital-first content for TV audiences, forging relationships with some of the major TV providers. I am delighted to have the opportunity to support QYOU India to continue this success and replicate it in other fast-growth markets," said Andy Kaplan. Read this and more news for QYOU Mediaat:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/qyou.html



In otherindustry news and developments:



Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) recently announced its first slate of films and series based on the stories of Mark Millar. Netflix acquired Millar's company, Millarworld, last year and since then has been developing projects with Mark and Lucy Millar, including The Magic Order, which has been published as Netflix's first comic book and was the biggest selling new comic-book franchise in nearly 20 years. Said Millar, "My wife Lucy and I are eleven months into our jobs at Netflix and it's everything we hoped for to the power of ten. To see a movie based on your work every couple of years is incredibly exciting, but to see them all happening at once like this and with talent this high-end is just off the scale. These are writers and directors I've privately been sending fan-mail to over the last eighteen months so to be working with them all is just enormously exciting. This really is the greatest creative environment I've ever worked in. I can't wait to switch on my computer every morning."

Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) service, machineQ, recently announced the addition of several customers spanning a broad range of industries and use cases - including asset tracking, utility and water metering, facilities management, and agriculture. MachineQ is a scalable, B2B IoT platform that uses Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology to offer enterprise-grade solutions for businesses and municipal organizations. The service is deployed using the globally adopted LoRaWAN protocol. "There is clearly demand for connecting people and equipment assets across large, open environments like golf courses, sports venues, universities, municipalities and resorts using a more reliable and less costly network than cell-based networks," said David Vanslette, CEO, FAIRWAYiQ. "The value of FAIRWAYiQ's golf course management solution is being demonstrated across private golf courses like Sharon Heights in Silicon Valley, public courses like Potomac Shores, multi-course operators and the PGA TOUR. With machineQ's ability to deliver localized connectivity and cloud-based network and device on-boarding and monitoring software, we can scale our business to meet the needs of our customers in a very short period of time."

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) recently announced a new global project giving 21 talented young women from different corners of the globe the chance to make digital shorts telling the stories of inspiring female role models. The DreamBigPrincess series will be shared across Disney's global media platforms as part of a campaign to unlock up to a $1 million donation to Girl Up, an initiative of the UN Foundation. Each aspiring filmmaker will be paired with an inspirational interview subject spanning a diverse range of professions. The young women will capture the stories of these incredible individuals, along with their advice for achieving success. Academy Award Winner Jennifer Lee is just one of the talented women who will be featured in the series.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) recently announced it has set July 27, 2018 as the new date for the special meeting of its stockholders to, among other things, consider and vote on a proposal to adopt the amended merger agreement (the "Amended Disney Merger Agreement") with The Walt Disney Company ("Disney") and certain of its subsidiaries that was announced on June 20, 2018, which amends and restates the previously announced merger agreement between the Company and Disney. 21CF's board of directors recommends that stockholders vote in favor of the proposal to adopt the Amended Disney Merger Agreement and the other proposals to be voted on at the special meeting. As announced on May 30, 2018, 21CF established a record date of May 29, 2018 for its special meeting. 21CF had previously set a special meeting date of July 10, 2018, which it determined to postpone to a future date in order to provide stockholders the opportunity to evaluate the terms of Disney's revised proposal reflected in the Amended Disney Merger Agreement and other developments to date.



