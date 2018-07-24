Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2018) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) ("Cabral" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the "Report") of the Mineral Resource Update at the Cuiú Cuiú Project in the Pará State, North-Central Brazil. The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The results of the Mineral Resource Update were originally presented in a news release dated July 23, 2018, which is also available for review on SEDAR and the Company's website. There are no material differences between the results announced in the news release and the results in this Report.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company and is engaged in the identification, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company owns the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest garimpo in the Tapajos and produced an estimate 2Moz of placer gold historically.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Alan Carter

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cabral Gold Inc.

Tel: 604.676.5660

Toll-Free: 1-833-606-6271

Email: info@cabralgold.com

www.cabralgold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.