sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,761 Euro		-0,034
-4,28 %
WKN: A2DYWC ISIN: CA71678B1076 Ticker-Symbol: PQCF 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,755
0,815
15:33
0,768
0,811
15:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC0,761-4,28 %