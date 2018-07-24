

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone private sector activity growth lost momentum at the start of the third quarter as the improvement in Germany contrasted with a slowdown in France, flash survey results from IHS Markit revealed Tuesday.



The composite output index dropped to 54.3 in July from 54.9 in June. The score was expected to fall slightly to 54.8.



The latest reading was the second weakest since November 2016, only narrowly beating May's recent low.



Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said the July reading is consistent with the quarterly GDP growth of 0.4 percent, down from a 0.5 percent expansion indicated by the surveys for the second quarter.



Although the fall in PMI comes as something of a disappointment, the index is still consistent with a decent pace of GDP growth at the start of the third quarter, Jessica Hinds, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



Accordingly, the European Central Bank is likely to push ahead with its plans to normalize policy very gradually, the economist added.



The IHS Markit survey showed that the manufacturing output increased at the same pace as in June, which was a 19-month low.



Meanwhile business activity growth in the service sector pulled back from June's four-month high.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 55.1 from 54.9 in June. The expected reading was 54.7.



Meanwhile, the services PMI slid to 54.4 from 55.2 in June. Economists had forecast the index to fall to 55.1.



Amid trade disputes, July saw the smallest increase in new orders since October 2016. The slowdown in order book growth in manufacturing was partly due to weakened export gains.



The survey showed a moderation in employment growth in July. Price pressures remained elevated, albeit cooling slightly compared to June.



By country, Germany reported a faster growth, while France saw a slowdown. Driven by manufacturing output, Germany's private sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in five months in July.



Germany's composite output index climbed to 55.2 from 54.8 in June. The score was expected to remain at 54.8.



The services PMI dropped slightly to 54.4 from 54.5 a month ago. The services PMI was also forecast to remain stable in July, at 54.5.



On the other hand, the factory PMI rose unexpectedly to 57.3 from 55.9 in June. The reading was forecast to drop to 55.5.



Elsewhere, France saw the second weakest expansion in 18 months, stymied in particular by near-stagnant manufacturing.



France's composite output index dropped to 54.5 from 55.0 in June. The score was forecast to fall slightly to 54.9, but it remained above the neutral 50.0 mark for a twenty-fifth month in a row.



The manufacturing PMI advanced to 53.1 from 52.5 in June, while it was expected to remain unchanged at 52.5. Meanwhile, the services PMI dropped to 55.3 from 55.9 a month ago. The reading was expected to fall to 55.7.



