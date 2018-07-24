Widen Enterprises: Widen Launches Hootsuite Integration for Social Publishing

MADISON, Wis., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, today launched an integration with Hootsuite, the leader in social media management. Users can now search for content from the Widen Collective within Hootsuite. The integration saves social media teams time by eliminating the steps of downloading content from the Collective and re-uploading it to Hootsuite.

Most social media teams use several martech platforms to commission, create, proof, and deploy new content. The team at Widen discovered that many customers were running their platform in tandem with Hootsuite and saw an opportunity to create a great customer experience through an integration.

Joint customers use Widen's DAM system to create a searchable library of content, proof new creative work, and share the finals with team members. They then use Hootsuite to post content, engage with customers, and measure performance across social channels. Indeed, Hootsuite recently became a Widen customer to streamline their own teams' workflows for creating, publishing, and maintaining assets in sales enablement and content management systems.

"There was a small but inconvenient gap between our systems," said Chris Schroeder, product manager at Widen. "While downloading and re-uploading a file doesn't seem like a major hassle, some of our global customers deploy hundreds, if not thousands, of assets per week across the world. At that scale, a little disconnection can add up to a lot of wasted time and frustration. This integration solves the problem."

The connector enables social creators and managers to search the Widen Collective from inside Hootsuite. It will help social teams save time and avoid the bottleneck of asking a designer to retrieve brand-approved content from the DAM system. Moreover, Hootsuite customers can still crop and resize DAM assets inside the platform to accommodate various social channels. Widen's permissions and governance system ensure that Hootsuite customers only access finalized, approved content for social media.

"Both Widen and Hootsuite are in the business of helping customers tell compelling stories with visual content. It was natural for us to collaborate to help social media teams do their work faster and more effectively," said Greg Perotto, VP of Corporate Marketing at Hootsuite. "We're glad to bring this integration to our customers to help them further succeed with social."

The Widen integration works with all Hootsuite plans and will be supported by Synaptive, one of Hootsuite's app and integration solutions partners. Visit https://www.widen.com/hootsuite-integration (https://www.widen.com/hootsuite-integration) to learn more about the integration and the quick setup process.

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the leader in social media management, trusted by more than 16 million customers and employees at more than 80 percent of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale, and collaborative ecosystem empower organizations large and small to strategically grow their brand, business, and customer relationships with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com (http://www.hootsuite.com/?utm_campaign=all-brand-momentum_release-na-en-------&utm_source=pr_hootsuite&utm_medium=email&utm_content=).

About Widen

Widen builds high-performing software that empowers organizations to create compelling, meaningful, and measurable digital experiences. Focused on service and fueled by a global community of users, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Its platform spans across brand management, content lifecycle management, and creative management, serving 435,000+ people at over 600 influential brands around the world. Customers include LG, Energizer, Trek, Zeiss, Cornell University, the Atlanta Falcons, Red Gold Tomatoes, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle, FINCA, and many more.

With more than 70 years of service experience, Widen is the company that does what it says, striving to be the best part of its customers' day, every day. To learn more about Widen, visit www.widen.com (http://www.widen.com/).

