VITROS XT 7600 Integrated System from Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Receives CE Mark, Bringing Innovative New Approach to Clinical Lab Management

RARITAN, New Jersey, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics today announced that it has received CE mark for Ortho's VITROS XT 7600 Integrated System. By combining Ortho's proprietary dry slide technology with sophisticated digital imaging capabilities and the potential to perform two separate lab tests simultaneously, Ortho is introducing digital chemistry to clinical lab management. Digital chemistry brings powerful data intelligence, operational improvements and heightened quality to the lab to help clinical laboratories keep pace with a rapidly evolving global health care environment, without requiring additional lab space.

"Ortho's VITROS XT 7600 harnesses the power of our proprietary dry slide technology to deliver even more enhanced, high-quality test results, higher throughput and an improved patient experience, all within the lab's existing physical footprint," said Robert Yates, chief operating officer of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. "It's a fundamental change to the way labs operate."

The digital chemistry behind Ortho's VITROS XT 7600 is based on three enabling technologies:

Dry slide technology. Unlike traditional wet chemistry systems, which require highly purified water and complex plumbing systems to operate, Ortho's proprietary dry slide technology does not require water to run. This eliminates the risk that poor water quality could impact test results.

MicroSlide. A full testing environment on a postage-stamp-sized piece of film enables precise and accurate testing in a waterless environment.

Digital imaging technology. Advanced optics glean significantly more information from testing than has been possible to date, enabling better precision and powerful data intelligence functions in the lab.

In addition, Ortho's VITROS XT 7600 increases productivity, with less patient blood sample required, by introducing multi-test processing - the potential to offer two tests per slide instead of one -- to clinical chemistry. With XT MicroSlides1, the instrument will provide the ability to pair tests that are frequently ordered for the same patient so they can be run simultaneously. This saves time and space in the lab, and reduces the amount of blood needed for testing, an important advantage for vulnerable patients or those with venous access issues.

"We are an internationally renowned laboratory where quality comes first. The Ortho technology is stable and filters out most common interferences to deliver a high first-pass yield and minimal reruns," said Phil Craddock-Jones, lab manager, Sheffield Children's Hospital in the UK. "Ortho's VITROS Systems don't require water to run, which reduces the risk of water contamination."

The Ortho VITROS XT 7600 Integrated System has received CE Mark signifying conformance to applicable European Union regulationory requirements and is now available for purchase in numerous countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

About Ortho's VITROS Systems

The VITROS Chemistry, Immunodiagnostics and Integrated Systems from Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a portfolio of products and patented enabling technologies which help clinical laboratories diagnose, monitor and treat disease. VITROS Products are engineered to help clinical laboratories with organizational, operational and economic challenges.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

