Kano, creator of build it yourself tech for all ages has announced a partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch the Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit, the first-ever Harry Potter STEM product.

The build-it-yourself wireless wand shows fans of all ages how to code and create, as you flick and swish through more than 70 challenges inspired by the Wizarding World. The wand works with software and a connected app to capture movements and turn them into rich effects. It lets you make serpents slither, toads transfigure, fires flow, feathers float, goblets duplicate, Bertie Bott's Every-Flavour Beans enlarge, and more.

Following the step-by-step coding manual, you build a wand, and learn about sensors, data and code along the way. The wand combines a gyroscope, accelerometer and magnetometer to detect its own location and speed in tridimensional space, making it capable of tracking your hand movement. These sensors allow it to place a cursor on screen exactly where you point it, and also recognize the motions of some signature spells. You can also code the wand's light and rumble pack.

Once assembled, makers download the Kano app to start unlocking challenges across six iconic Wizarding World settings including Hogwarts, Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade and The Forbidden Forest. The creative challenges teach the fundamentals of coding and introduce the basic concepts of real-world programming thanks to a block-based interface and a JavaScript inspector, guided by simple steps.

The Harry Potter Coding Kit is Kano's first ever product created with tablets at the forefront and works wirelessly with iOS or Android tablets as well as Windows or Mac computers. Existing Kano Computer Kit owners can use the wand to access 10 challenges inspired by the Wizarding World and unique to the Computer Kit.

The Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit is now available for pre-order for $99.99 £99 C$129 at Kano.me. The kit will go on sale worldwide at Kano.me and retailers in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand starting October 1st, 2018.

The kit includes a poster that illustrates classic Wizarding World spell motions such as Incendio, Stupefy, and Wingardium Leviosa, which are featured in some special coding challenges. As with every Kano Kit, it also includes stickers, with this kit featuring stickers inspired by the Wizarding World and reimagined in the unique Kano style.

Kano's unique step-by-step approach makes it easy for beginners to understand coding concepts and principles and helps develop real coding skills. For anyone who already knows how to code, the coding wand is a great tool to create their own art and music all controlled with specific movements.

The fun continues with Kano World, where anyone can make, share, and play with art, music and games made by people of all skill levels from 86 countries. With 247,000+ members, over 620,000 creations, and 55 million lines of code, Kano World is a free, creative community that lets makers see the code behind any piece of artwork, song, game or app and tweak it to make it their own.

"We're surrounded by technology in our homes, workplaces and pockets, yet only a small percent of people, less than 1% of 1%, understand the happenings behind the screen," said Alex Klein, Co-Founder and CEO of Kano. "We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros Consumer Products to inspire people of all ages, all over the world to make their own code, and see how easy it can be to understand, play and create with it."

"We are extremely excited to partner with Kano a leader in the STEM industry on this innovative and first of its kind item within the Wizarding World product collection," said Julian Montoya, Senior Vice President, Global Toys. "The Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit is a truly unique product that will spark imagination and creativity while demonstrating to users the remarkable possibilities of coding

Kano is a creative coding pioneer which launched the first computer anyone can make and code five years ago and offers a powerful and accessible way to create technology, not just consume it. In 2017, the brand cemented its position as STEM category leader, raising $28M in Series B funding, one of the largest hardware funding in Europe last year. The company also launched a full range of creative coding kits in more than 4,500 retail stores including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Barnes Noble, and Amazon. This year, Kano announced the opening of its new North American office in Boston, Massachusetts.

Consumer Electronics Kano is a new kind of computer company. Our kits and software give people the power to create technology, not just consume it. Kano's creative computing platform lets you build real devices, learn to code, and share your creations with the world. There are more than 20 billion connected devices, that take up much of our waking hours. Less than 1% of us can understand and influence them. Kano believes in a future where anyone can. Our team represents two dozen nationalities, and every discipline, and we work to demystify technology, end to end. We build out of London, Shenzhen, and Boston. We share a belief in DIY, learning by doing, storytelling, and realism.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (opening July 25, 2018). With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

