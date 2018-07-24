Pharma Leader Series: Top 25 Ophthalmic Drug Manufacturers 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Retinal Disorder Drugs, Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs, Glaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Drugs

The global ophthalmic drugs market was valued at $23bn in 2017. The market was dominated by the Retinal Disorder drug submarket which held 39.1% of the global ophthalmic drugs market.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 223-page report you will receive 83 tables and 71 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 223-page report provides clear detailed insight into the top ophthalmic drugs manufacturers. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

• Global ophthalmic drugs market revenue forecasts from 2018-2028

• Global ophthalmic drugs market revenue forecasts from 2018-2028, by submarket:

• Retinal Disorder Drugs

• Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs

• Glaucoma Drugs

• Dry Eye Drugs

• Other Ophthalmic Drugs

• Revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 of the leading ophthalmic drugs:

• Alphagan

• Avastin

• Azopt

• Eylea

• Lucentis

• Lumigan & Ganfort

• Other Ophthalmic Drugs

• Restasis

• Vigamix

• Xalatan/Xalacom

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the ophthalmic drugs industry:

• Acucela

• Akorn

• Alimera Sciences

• Allergan

• Amakem

• Bayer

• Chengdu Kanghong

• EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

• Gene Signal

• Icon Biosciences

• MacuCLEAR

• Neurotech

• Novartis

• Omeros

• Ophthotech

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical

• Pfizer

• pSivida Corp.

• Regeneron

• Roche

• Santen

• Senju

• Shire

• ThromboGenics

• Valeant

• Our report provides an overview, revenue forecast from 2018-2028 of the ophthalmic drugs segment, revenue forecast from 2018-2028 of the leading drugs, product pipeline and SWOT Analysis, for these companies:

• Akorn

• Alcon

• Allergan

• Bausch & Lomb

• Bayer

• Novartis

• Pfizer

• Regeneron

• Roche

• Santen

• Senju

• Valeant

• Our report provides these Qualitative Analysis:

• Drivers and Restraints of the Global Ophthalmic Drugs market

• SWOT Analysis of selected leading companies

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the ophthalmic drugs market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today Pharma Leader Series: Top 25 Ophthalmic Drug Manufacturers 2018-2028: Retinal Disorder Drugs, Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs, Glaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Drugs.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/pharma-leader-series-top-25-ophthalmic-drug-manufacturers-2018-2028/

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott)

Abbvie

Actavis

Acucela

Advanced Vision Research (acquired by Akorn)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Therapeutics

Akorn Pharmaceuticals

Alcon (subsidiary of Novartis)

Alimera Sciences

Allergan

Allegro Ophthalmics

Altheos

Amakem

Ampio Pharma

Asahi Glass

AstraZeneca

Aton Pharma (acquired by Valeant)

Banyu Pharmaceutical (part of Merck)

Bausch and Lomb (subsidiary of Valeant)

Bayer

Bayer Yakuhin (Japanese subsidiary of Bayer)

BioDiem

Bicycle Therapeutics

Biogen Idec

BioInvent International

Biovail Corporation (part of Valeant)

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Can-Fite BioPharma

Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical

Chiron Corportation (part of Novartis)

Chugai Pharmaceutical (part of Roche)

CIBA VISION (part of Novartis)

Ciba-Geigy (part of Novartis)

Colby Pharmaceutical Company (Colby)

CoMentis

Daiichi Sankyo

Eleven Biotherapeutics

Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

Eyetech Inc. / Eyetech Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Valeant)

Fougera Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Novartis)

Gene Signal

Genentech (subsidiary of Roche)

Genzyme (subsidiary of Sanofi)

Gilead Sciences

GSK

ICN Pharmaceuticals (original Valeant company)

Icon Bioscience

Inamed Corporation (subsidiary of Allergan)

Inception Sciences, Inc.

InSite Vision

Inspire Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Merck)

ISTA Pharmaceuticals (part of Valeant)

Jerini AG

Jerini Ophthalmic (part of Jerini AG)

Johnson & Johnson

Kestrel Ophthalmics

Kyorin Pharmaceutical

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

LEO Pharma

Lpath

MacuCLEAR

MacuSIGHT, Inc.

MAP Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Allergan)

Meda

Medicis Corporation (acquired by Valeant)

Merck & Co. (Merck)

MerLion Pharmaceuticals

MSD K.K. (part of Merck)

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Mystic Pharmaceuticals

Neurotech

NicOx

Nippon Boehringer Ingelheim (subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Novagali Pharma (acquired by Santen)

Novartis

Novo (subsidiary of Novo Nordisk)

Novo Nordisk

Oakwood Laboratories

OcuSciences

Omeros

Onyx Pharmaceuticals

OphthaliX (part-owned by Can-Fite BioPharma)

Ophthotech

OPKO Health

Ora

OSI Pharmaceuticals

Othera Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Colby)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Oxford BioMedica

OXiGENE

Parke-Davis (subsidiary of Pfizer)

PDL BioPharma

Pfizer

Pharmacia (acquired by Pfizer)

Potentia Pharmaceuticals

Premacure

Procter & Gamble

pSivida

Quark Pharmaceuticals

Reckitt Benckiser

Regeneron

RetroSense Therapeutics

ReVision Therapeutics

Roche

RXi Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz (part of Novartis)

Sanofi

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. (Santen)

SARcode Bioscience

Schering-Plough (part of Merck)

Senju

Senju Pharmaceuticals Science & Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (subsidiary of Senju)

Senju USA Inc. (subsidiary of Senju)

Shire

Sirion Therapeutics

Sirna Therapeutics

Sirnaomics

SkinMedica (subsidiary of Allergan)

Spark Therapeutics

Symphony ViDA

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Teva

The Patent Board

ThromboGenics

Upjohn (acquired by Pfizer through Pharmacia)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Ventana Medical Systems (acquired by Roche)

Versant Ventures

Warburg Pincus LLC

Warner-Lambert (acquired by Pfizer)

Watson Pharmaceuticals

Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (part of Pfizer)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com