Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2018) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces that, in keeping with the Company's vision of becoming a global preventive healthcare company, PreveCeutical has launched a medicinal cannabis division (the "Cannabis Division").

The Cannabis Division will be responsible for bringing an array of high-quality, medicinal cannabis-based products to market, and overseeing the Company's nasal delivery Sol-gel research program and the resultant formulations. Through the sale of these products, PreveCeutical aims to help consumers address a number of ailments including chronic pain, epilepsy, anxiety disorders, and more. Products under the Cannabis Division will vary from transdermal patches and topical creams to capsules and other methods of administering the medicinal cannabis.

According to Statista, the expanding worldwide cannabis market is estimated to be US $63.5 billion by 2024. The Cannabis Division will further the Company's aim to become a leader in preventative healthcare by developing and bringing high quality, tailored medicinal cannabis-based products to this expanding global market.

Mr. Stephen Van Deventer, the Company's Chairman, CEO and President, stated, "The opening of the Cannabis Division at this crucial moment is very exciting, and continues to move the Company in an important direction. With Canada's upcoming legalization of recreational cannabis on October 17, 2018, and the reduction of stigma surrounding cannabis products, PreveCeutical sees a potential void in the medicinal cannabis sector as many companies begin to move to recreational market to accommodate demand. This market shift will provide PreveCeutical with the opportunity to focus on the healthcare sector and supply the increasing demand for effective and tailored cannabis-based therapies."

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products.

PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a Sol-gel drug delivery program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury).

PreveCeutical sells CELLB9, an Immune System Booster. CELLB9 is an oral solution containing polarized and potentiated essential minerals extracted from a novel peptide obtained from Caribbean Blue Scorpion venom. This product is available on the Company's website.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chairman, CEO and President

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to develop and bring its cannabis-based products to market, the efficacy of the Company's products, matters related to the Company's current and planned research and development programs, including the Sol-gel program, the Company's anticipated business plans and its prospect of success in executing its proposed plans. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding the Company, including expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. Actual results could also differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including, risks and uncertainties relating to the inability of the Company, to, among other things, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of any planned future activities, commercialise therapeutic and diagnostic technologies, execute its proposed business plans, pursue business partnerships, complete its research programs as planned and obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the healthcare and cannabis industries in Canada may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions and assumptions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations intentions or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to other periodic reports provided by the Company from time-to-time. These reports and the Company's filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.