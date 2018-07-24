Tracks Inspector is Now Part of Magnet Forensics

Magnet Forensics, a global leader in developing digital investigation software for smartphone, cloud, and computer examinations, today announces its acquisition of Tracks Inspector from Tracks Inspector B.V., a software company based in The Hague, Netherlands.

With the acquisition of Tracks Inspector, Magnet Forensics adds a robust review platform for non-technical stakeholders of an investigation to its product portfolio. Tracks Inspector offers an intuitive, web-based solution that puts digital investigations into the hands of detectives, analysts, and case officers, enabling easy review of digital evidence early in an investigation and allowing forensic specialists to conduct targeted forensic analysis.

By providing multiple stakeholders access to digital evidence early in the investigation, investigators are empowered to work the case in a timely way, helping to solve more cases and resulting in decreased case backlogs. In the coming months, Tracks Inspector will join the Magnet Forensics portfolio under the new name Magnet REVIEW.

"We hear the same challenges from agencies around the world," says Adam Belsher, CEO, Magnet Forensics. "Digital evidence is now part of every investigation and is growing exponentially, making it increasingly difficult for agencies to manage. Budget constraints and a technical skills shortage makes it unrealistic to hire forensic examiners to keep pace with the volume of evidence. Agencies are looking for solutions that allow them to better manage digital evidence across their organization, involve a larger part of their workforce, and ultimately eliminate their case backlogs and bring criminals to justice."

By adding Magnet REVIEW to the product portfolio, Magnet Forensics adds an extremely valuable part of the investigative process, designed for non-technical members of the police force.

"Today, digital forensics laboratories alone can no longer manage the sheer volume of digital evidence in criminal cases," says Hans Henseler, CEO and Co-Founder of Tracks Inspector B.V. "The backlog of caseloads from law enforcement agencies has grown from weeks to months worldwide. Tracks Inspector was built to help agencies decrease that backlog and improve collaboration across the team. We are pleased to be joining the Magnet Forensics team and look forward to continuing to deliver a common review platform."

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Tracks Inspector to the Magnet Forensics family," says Jad Saliba, Founder CTO of Magnet Forensics. "We have a shared vision of finding new ways to help law enforcement do their job more efficiently and effectively. With the addition of Magnet REVIEW, we look forward to helping police departments get through their evidence faster and with greater collaboration."

Forensics teams benefit from Magnet REVIEW in several ways including:

Eliminating the risks associated with exchanging digital media (USB, hard drive, DVD) that may get lost or stolen

Enabling forensic examiners to focus on the more challenging tasks and leveraging their advanced expertise when needed

Allowing for real-time collaboration between investigators and forensic examiners to help solve cases faster

Saving time by eliminating the need to train investigators on multiple forensic tool formats

Providing the ability to load outputs from computer, mobile, and cloud forensics tools into a single platform eliminating the work of sharing multiple tool reports

Controlling what gets published for review by investigators

Reducing case turnaround times and improving service levels for investigative units

Investigative teams benefit from Magnet REVIEW in several ways including:

Getting evidence in the hands of an investigator quickly to start working the case and identifying leads

Providing a common and intuitive platform for reviewing evidence that eliminates the need to keep up with reports from various complex forensics tools

Allowing investigators to review multiple pieces of evidence at the same time from any location saving time and leveraging resources across the agency

Intuitively adding comments, tagging items, and sharing links while working together on a case to keep investigations moving

Improving collaboration between investigators and other stakeholders, reducing the time required to review the evidence

Eliminating the need for non-technical stakeholders to install software on their stations since they can use the web browser already installed on their computers

About Magnet Forensics

Magnet Forensics is a global leader in the development of digital investigation software that acquires, analyzes, and shares evidence from computers, smartphones, the cloud, and more. Magnet Forensics tools are used by over 4000 agencies in 93 countries and have been helping investigators fight crime, protect assets and guard national security since 2011.

For more information, please visit magnetforensics.com or contact PR@magnetforensics.com. Follow us on Twitter: @MagnetForensics and LinkedIn.

