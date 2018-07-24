Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest AB testing study on the online retailing industry. An online retailing client wanted to create better value for customers and analyze their website journey to develop strategies to boost retention.

According to the online retailing experts at Quantzig,"The growing penetration of internet services coupled with the easy availability and access to unlimited products on the internet is expected to keep the growth prospects upbeat in the coming years."

Many years from now, the global online retailing industry is going to be a billion-dollar market. There are several factors like easy accessibility and availability of unlimited products coupled with the escalating penetration of the internet, which are going to keep the growth prospects high in the days to come.

The AB testing engagement helped the client to deal with unnecessary risks and enabled them to target their consumers better. The client was also able to identify an excellent combination of elements to engage visitors on the site for a longer time and leverage valuable content to boost conversions.

This AB testing engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify a suitable advertising combination to provide better customer service

Identify the version (A or B) that their visitors and customers would find most engaging

This AB testing solution offered predictive insights on:

Avoiding unnecessary risks by proper targeting of resources for best effect and efficiency

Providing valuable content which would ultimately lead to a sale

