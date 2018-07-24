Is Tesla Moving to China?
Despite rising tensions in the U.S.-China trade war, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is putting all its hopes on expansion in the Middle Kingdom. The first step, a Tesla China factory, has already been signed, sealed, and...well, not delivered quite yet, but it should be by 2023. What does this mean for TSLA stock?
Nothing good, I'm afraid.
Tesla is a sitting duck between two superpowers. So if the trade war escalates-and it certainly looks like that could happen-we could see its factory become a bargaining chip in geopolitical negotiations.
We've seen it happen before.
QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was.
