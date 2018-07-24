Is Tesla Moving to China?Despite rising tensions in the U.S.-China trade war, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is putting all its hopes on expansion in the Middle Kingdom. The first step, a Tesla China factory, has already been signed, sealed, and...well, not delivered quite yet, but it should be by 2023. What does this mean for TSLA stock?Nothing good, I'm afraid.Tesla is a sitting duck between two superpowers. So if the trade war escalates-and it certainly looks like that could happen-we could see its factory become a bargaining chip in geopolitical negotiations.We've seen it happen before.QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...