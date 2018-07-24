GiaX Joins MoCA

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiaX (https://www.giax.de/en/), a startup based in Erlangen, Germany that is developing products for network access using coaxial cabling, has joined MoCA at the Associate membership level. GiaX joined the Alliance as they intend to integrate MoCA Access into their 10G Ethernet HFC overlay product portfolio targeting cable MSOs.

Recently the company announced availability of their ES1440-BK (https://www.giax.de/en/en/metro-ethernet-switching/) and the HelEOS Switch Node. The ES1440-BK is a 4-port 10G and 4-port 2.5G Ethernet switch. The HelEOS Switch Node consists of the HelEOS (https://www.giax.de/en/en/heleos-products/gateway-node-gn/)gateway with an integrated ES1440-BK switch. The Switch Node provides cable operators with the capability to deploy HelEOS (https://www.giax.de/unsere-loesungen/heleos-10g-ethernet-overlay/)as a virtual node split solution.

"Operators are developing the next generation of their networks that will use technologies such as DAA (Distributed Access Architectures) and FDX (Full Duplex DOCSIS), resulting in the need to reduce service group sizes. The combination of our HelEOS solution and the MoCA Access standard provides a powerful and complementary tool for MSOs. The MoCA Access standard provides the performance and low latency required by operators as they continuously enhance their networks," said Jörg Hellwig, CEO and founder of GiaX.

"Our technology and the ongoing policy of the Alliance has always been to work with startups to foster innovation and creative products using MoCA technology standards. We are excited to have GiaX join the alliance and look forward to the innovation they will bring to the Access effort," said Charles Cerino, MoCA President.

About GiaX

Founded in March 2015 by Joerg Hellwig, GiaX designs and markets 10G Ethernet HFC overlay systems. The company recently announced HelEOS, 10G Ethernet over coax solution, reducing time to market for DAA (Distributed Access Architectures) and helping cable MSOs offer Gigabit speeds and reduce total cost of ownership. (https://www.giax.de/en-news/)

For more information, visit https://www.giax.de/en/ (https://www.giax.de/en/)

About MoCA

MoCA technology is the fastest and most reliable in-home backbone for Wi-Fi--as proven by numerous field tests--and has been adopted by cable, telco/IPTV and satellite operators worldwide. MoCA 2.0 offers actual data rates of up to 1 Gbps. MoCA 2.5 offers actual data rates up to 2.5 Gbps in addition to a variety of network management and security features.

MoCA Access is a fiber extension technology based on the MoCA 2.5 specification and is intended for MDUs, hotels and resorts, and any building with existing coaxial cabling.

Visit www.mocalliance.org (http://www.mocalliance.org/) for more information.

Copyright © 2018 Multimedia over Coax Alliance. All Rights Reserved. MoCA and the MoCA logo are trademarks of the Multimedia over Coax Alliance, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Rob Gelphman

VP, Marketing and Member Relations

MoCA

1-408-838-7458

Robgelphman@mocalliance.org (mailto:Robgelphman@mocalliance.org)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: MoCA via Globenewswire

