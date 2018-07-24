Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing analytics engagement on the food and beverage industry. A leading food and beverage industry client wanted to develop a sound marketing strategy for different customer segments based on their consumption pattern and demands.

According to the food and beverage industry experts at Quantzig,"Several internal and external pressures across the global value chain will challenge the food and beverage companies to enhance operational efficiency, resilience, and performance. "

The business environment today is uber-global and dynamic, forcing leading players in the food and beverage industry to develop targeted marketing strategies. Organizations who are well-equipped to respond proactively to these challenges will succeed in reducing costs and functioning efficiently. Furthermore, food and beverage companies that go beyond the competition will be able to position themselves for long-term sustainability, success, and brand recognition.

The marketing analytics engagement helped the client to anticipate customer behavior, as the solutions are obtained using statistical methods and data mining tools that enable organizations to devise predictive models using a combination of variables.

This marketing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Predict customer behavior and develop marketing strategies that were aimed at their preferences

Create unique customer experiences, which reduce the disparity in the customer's mind regarding brand choices

This marketing analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Devising targeted marketing campaigns for different customer segments based on their consumption pattern

Extracting the right information from the collected data, which, in turn, helped in generating valuable insights

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

