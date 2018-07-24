Saudi Arabia is Getting Ready for Labor Courts Early Next Year

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Saudi Ministry of Justice have announced that its plans for the soon to be launched Labor courts are all on track. Judges are being trained, staff are getting proper induction and court buildings are being prepared and connected digitally.

Saudi Arabia has been working hard to push through initiatives that will organize the labor market, utilize this market and help it reach its highest potential, which will eventually boost investment in Saudi Arabia and drive the economy towards development and the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

According to latest statistics revealed in Q1 2018; there are around 13 million workers in Saudi Arabia (10 million foreign and 3 million locals). These numbers are expected to increase with the ongoing mega projects across the Kingdom and the increasing demand for labor force. Labor court's role will be a major drive towards creating ease and efficiency in conducting projects and ensuring those workers are working within a well defined system that protects them.

"Labor courts will be connected to all government entities that deal with labor, we have already started studying labor dispute cases from the past few years and building our operational plan," says the Ministry of Justice.

"We are looking into achieving four objectives; boosting investment opportunities, achieving excellence, swiftness of labor judiciary, and benefitting from the rich databases of courts," concluded the Ministry.