TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. to Speak at the 2018 CBRNE Applied Science and Consequence Management World Congress

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ("TOMI") (OTCQX:TOMZ), a global provider of infection prevention and decontamination products, services and research, including SteraMistTM , a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog, has been invited to speak at this year's CBRNe Applied Science and Consequence World Congress conference in Cavtat, Croatia, September 2-6, 2018.

The CBRNe Science and Consequence Management Education Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing the global community education through: improving Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) science awareness; to share scientific information; to educate and encourage members of the global scientific community to observe global norms of non-proliferation; and to further the art, science, and enjoyment of the subject matter.

This year's conference key note speakers feature dignitaries, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Croatia and additional Croatian state officials. Throughout the five-day conference, various session topics center around response preparedness to global biological threats.

A TOMI representative is included on a panel which focuses on responding to emerging infectious diseases, with a case study on Ebola. Specifically, this panel will explore all components of the Ebola response, and the session will highlight the company's rapid customization capability that led to testing three versions of the SteraMistTM Mobile Decontamination Chambers onsite in Liberia. In February 2015, these chambers were part of a proposal awarded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) under the category "Improving the Safety of HealthCare Workers" in the global fight to eradicate the disease and strengthen local healthcare systems there. These state of the art and easy to assemble chambers were used decontaminate equipment and healthcare workers in the field.

In the past, this conference has included the participation of a nearly 2,000 high-ranking scientists and professionals from the fields of medicine, toxicology, biochemical sciences, physics and bio-technology.

Dr. Halden Shane, TOMI CEO, stated, "We are honored to be part of this important conference and to join such esteemed speakers in their field of expertise. SteraMistTM is a leading technology in addressing any potential global threat and we look forward to sharing our knowledge about emergency response preparedness and how we can assist. "

About TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BITTM) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BITTM uses a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a hydroxyl radical (.OH ion), known as ionized Hydrogen Peroxide, iHPTM. Represented by the SteraMistTM brand of products, iHPTM produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMIdevelops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing of The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

