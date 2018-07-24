

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hochtief (HOCFF.PK) reported that its operational net profit for the first six months of 2018 rose by 18% year on year to 237 million euros. Nominal net profit rose by 21% to 229 million euros. All three divisions contributed to this positive development.



Adjusting for foreign exchange rate movements, sales in the January-June 2018 period were 11% higher year on year at 11.2 billion euros, or 2% in Euro terms.



Hochtief stated that the Abertis transaction is well advanced and will result in HOCHTIEF investing 1.4 billion euros to take a 20% equity stake in the world's largest toll road operator.



The company confirmed its guidance of an operational net profit in 2018 in the range of 470 million euros - 520 million euros. This represents an increase of 4-15% on 2017, with all divisions driving this further improvement in the Group performance.



