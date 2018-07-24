

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) is launching a peer-to-peer car sharing service that will operate under its Maven car-sharing unit. The new service will allow owners or lessees to list and earn money off their GM-branded vehicles by renting out them.



People can rent their personal Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac car or truck of model year 2015 or newer to Maven members. The peer-to-peer car rental service is similar to the way Turo and Getaround, the largest car sharing firms in the U.S., operate.



Maven's car-sharing platform will be expanded to include the peer-to-peer offering, branded as Peer Cars. The launch will make GM the first major automaker to enter the peer-to-peer car sharing service.



Peer Cars will be integrated into the Maven app and be available alongside Maven Cars for rental by more than 150,000 current Maven members. Eligible vehicle owners can start the process of listing their car with Maven by enrolling through Maven's website.



The service is currently available in beta in Chicago, Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Maven team will collect insights from the beta for additional launches in other U.S. cities in the fall.



GM will provide insurance for the vehicles being rented out. Further, it plans to give support to vehicle owners through trained Maven and OnStar advisors.



