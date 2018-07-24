Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports June 30, 2018 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company earned $1,037,000 (or $0.36 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2018 compared to $1,142,000 (or $0.40 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2017. The Company earned $2,077,000 (or $0.73 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 and $2,156,000 (or $0.75 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017.

The Company's annualized return on average assets and average equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 were 1.05% and 7.16%, respectively, compared to 1.09% and 7.96%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The Company's annualized return on average assets and average equity for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 were 1.06% and 7.12%, respectively, compared to 1.08% and 7.63%, respectively, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for June 30, 2018 were 21.74%, 22.24%, 14.28% and 21.74%, respectively. Second quarter tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.13%. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was 10.21%. The Company's strong capital position, supplemented by recent and reasonably anticipated core earnings, remains supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 700,192 shares, or 24.47% on June 30, 2018.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2018, the Company employed 99 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-seven (47) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty-five (35) employees are full-time and twelve (12) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In 2013, the Company and the bargaining unit entered into a labor agreement that will expire in February 2019. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, December 31 June 30, 2018 2017 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 5,017 $ 4,933 $ 5,112 Interest bearing deposits with banks 65 49 109 Total cash and cash equivalents 5,082 4,982 5,221 Securities available for sale 165,791 145,669 181,128 Restricted investments in bank stock 1,278 412 2,236 Loans 212,768 209,661 212,919 Allowance for loan losses (1,289 ) (1,250 ) (1,288 ) Net loans 211,479 208,411 211,631 Premises and equipment 2,943 2,946 3,037 Investment in Life Insurance 19,493 19,230 18,953 Other assets 4,003 4,369 2,818 Total assets $ 410,069 $ 386,019 $ 425,024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 119,561 $ 121,861 $ 119,348 Interest bearing 196,677 196,386 194,756 Total deposits 316,238 318,247 314,104 Short-term borrowings 34,338 5,650 48,400 Other liabilities 877 2,096 3,572 Total liabilities 351,453 325,993 366,076 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2018 and 2017 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 62,305 61,715 59,838 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 1,655 3,655 4,454 Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2018 and 2017 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 58,616 60,026 58,948 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 410,069 $ 386,019 $ 425,024

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,255 $ 2,277 $ 4,485 $ 4,500 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,098 989 2,137 1,677 Exempt from federal income taxes 506 686 974 1,356 Other 16 23 28 35 Total Interest income 3,875 3,975 7,624 7,568 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 125 73 226 144 Interest on short-term borrowings 115 137 172 179 Total Interest expense 240 210 398 323 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,635 3,765 7,226 7,245 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - - - - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,635 3,765 7,226 7,245 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust income 321 320 677 629 Service charges on deposit accounts 185 197 362 382 Loss on sale of OREO - - - (6 ) Income from investment in life insurance 120 135 247 271 Other income 50 41 129 142 Total other operating income 676 693 1,415 1,418 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 1,796 1,764 3,626 3,512 Net occupancy expense 210 218 427 436 Furniture and equipment 58 58 180 183 Pennsylvania shares tax 142 128 270 250 Legal and professional 114 93 234 177 FDIC insurance expense 27 29 56 56 Other expenses 809 816 1,532 1,501 Total other operating expenses 3,156 3,106 6,325 6,115 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,155 1,352 2,316 2,548 Income tax expense 118 210 239 392 Net income $ 1,037 $ 1,142 $ 2,077 $ 2,156 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ 0.73 $ 0.75

