Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports June 30, 2018 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company earned $1,037,000 (or $0.36 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2018 compared to $1,142,000 (or $0.40 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2017. The Company earned $2,077,000 (or $0.73 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 and $2,156,000 (or $0.75 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017.
The Company's annualized return on average assets and average equity for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 were 1.05% and 7.16%, respectively, compared to 1.09% and 7.96%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The Company's annualized return on average assets and average equity for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 were 1.06% and 7.12%, respectively, compared to 1.08% and 7.63%, respectively, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for June 30, 2018 were 21.74%, 22.24%, 14.28% and 21.74%, respectively. Second quarter tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.13%. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was 10.21%. The Company's strong capital position, supplemented by recent and reasonably anticipated core earnings, remains supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders.
Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 700,192 shares, or 24.47% on June 30, 2018.
As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2018, the Company employed 99 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-seven (47) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty-five (35) employees are full-time and twelve (12) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In 2013, the Company and the bargaining unit entered into a labor agreement that will expire in February 2019. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.
The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.
Safe Harbor Statement
Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
December 31
June 30,
2018
2017
2017
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks on demand
|$
|5,017
|$
|4,933
|$
|5,112
Interest bearing deposits with banks
|65
|49
|109
Total cash and cash equivalents
|5,082
|4,982
|5,221
Securities available for sale
|165,791
|145,669
|181,128
Restricted investments in bank stock
|1,278
|412
|2,236
Loans
|212,768
|209,661
|212,919
Allowance for loan losses
|(1,289
|)
|(1,250
|)
|(1,288
|)
Net loans
|211,479
|208,411
|211,631
Premises and equipment
|2,943
|2,946
|3,037
Investment in Life Insurance
|19,493
|19,230
|18,953
Other assets
|4,003
|4,369
|2,818
Total assets
|$
|410,069
|$
|386,019
|$
|425,024
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
|$
|119,561
|$
|121,861
|$
|119,348
Interest bearing
|196,677
|196,386
|194,756
Total deposits
|316,238
|318,247
|314,104
Short-term borrowings
|34,338
|5,650
|48,400
Other liabilities
|877
|2,096
|3,572
Total liabilities
|351,453
|325,993
|366,076
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2018 and 2017
|7,200
|7,200
|7,200
Retained earnings
|62,305
|61,715
|59,838
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|1,655
|3,655
|4,454
Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2018 and 2017
|(12,544
|)
|(12,544
|)
|(12,544
|)
Total shareholders' equity
|58,616
|60,026
|58,948
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|410,069
|$
|386,019
|$
|425,024
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months
Six Months
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
|$
|2,255
|$
|2,277
|$
|4,485
|$
|4,500
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
|1,098
|989
|2,137
|1,677
Exempt from federal income taxes
|506
|686
|974
|1,356
Other
|16
|23
|28
|35
Total Interest income
|3,875
|3,975
|7,624
|7,568
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on deposits
|125
|73
|226
|144
Interest on short-term borrowings
|115
|137
|172
|179
Total Interest expense
|240
|210
|398
|323
NET INTEREST INCOME
|3,635
|3,765
|7,226
|7,245
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|-
|-
|-
|-
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|3,635
|3,765
|7,226
|7,245
OTHER OPERATING INCOME:
Asset management and trust income
|321
|320
|677
|629
Service charges on deposit accounts
|185
|197
|362
|382
Loss on sale of OREO
|-
|-
|-
|(6
|)
Income from investment in life insurance
|120
|135
|247
|271
Other income
|50
|41
|129
|142
Total other operating income
|676
|693
|1,415
|1,418
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
|1,796
|1,764
|3,626
|3,512
Net occupancy expense
|210
|218
|427
|436
Furniture and equipment
|58
|58
|180
|183
Pennsylvania shares tax
|142
|128
|270
|250
Legal and professional
|114
|93
|234
|177
FDIC insurance expense
|27
|29
|56
|56
Other expenses
|809
|816
|1,532
|1,501
Total other operating expenses
|3,156
|3,106
|6,325
|6,115
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|1,155
|1,352
|2,316
|2,548
Income tax expense
|118
|210
|239
|392
Net income
|$
|1,037
|$
|1,142
|$
|2,077
|$
|2,156
Average Shares Outstanding
|2,860,953
|2,860,953
|2,860,953
|2,860,953
Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.75
