Where can I charge my glow-stick? Two companies in the Netherlands are joining forces to displace portable diesel generators on the northern European festival scene this summer.With renewable industry analysts predicting the rise of battery storage as a game-changing global market - being exploited across the globe from Elon Musk's Tesla gigafactory in the U.S. to the Indian government's move to slash tax on lith-ion products - even festivalgoers are feeling the benefit this summer. Two Netherlands companies have joined forces to replace diesel generators with mobile battery solutions at gigs ...

