In the current market scenario, there is more to marketing than just advertising and communications. For most firms, marketing has now presumed a strategic role that drives above-market growth based on a deep knowledge of the customer.

The new marketing trends provide access to customer data. Such data can be transformed into meaningful insights to better target customers for the company's marketing campaigns. Any kind of marketing based on customer insights is extremely pertinent in today's market scenario, where customers have the option to 'scroll' ahead and ignore the content that is of least importance to them. Smart marketers are proactive when it comes to quickly adjusting to the new trends in marketing.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig,"The new trends in marketing, businesses now have unprecedented access to customer data."

Top marketing trends to take advantage of in 2018

Interactive content: One of the trends that have taken the audience by storm is interactive content. Interactive web experiences can now be considered to take the lead in attracting visitors experiences that present thought leadership content in more convincing, animated, and visual ways. The use of interactive content is a great way for organizations to involve with their audience and keep their interest hooked on to the contents in their marketing campaign.

Micro-moment marketing: New marketing trends like the micro-moment interaction with customers are becoming extremely popular with brands and the audience that are similar. In this type of marketing, the customer journey is divided into moments that comprise micro-interactions, where a user searches on their device for something to determine, learn, buy, do, or watch. For example, people use location-based searches to search for what is near on Google maps to find businesses located in close proximity. The online and offline world are linked by mobile devices and succeeding searches, letting location-based searches and revealing micro-behaviors of customers. This concept gives more importance not only on getting your message diagonally to the users but also places a great prominence on the timings.

Authentic storytelling: Smart marketers were quick to detect the change in the modern consumers that they are self-directed. But, today, consumers are not just looking for content. They are also on the lookout for custom-made experiences. Content that does more than just endorse a product is what today's consumers want. The key is to find what works with your target audience and then roll out a consistent campaign that tells an authentic story across numerous channels, connecting with people in real-time, regardless of their geographic location. This is one of the prevalent new trends in marketing that brands are using to build an emotional connect with their audience.

Smart marketers were quick to detect the change in the modern consumers that they are self-directed. But, today, consumers are not just looking for content. They are also on the lookout for custom-made experiences. Content that does more than just endorse a product is what today's consumers want. The key is to find what works with your target audience and then roll out a consistent campaign that tells an authentic story across numerous channels, connecting with people in real-time, regardless of their geographic location. This is one of the prevalent new trends in marketing that brands are using to build an emotional connect with their audience.

