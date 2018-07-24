Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Commercial Vehicle Cabin Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report offers insights into the supply market and highlights key category growth drivers from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. Additionally, it suggests the top suppliers of commercial vehicle cabins. According to the procurement report, the spend growth momentum for this category will decelerate due to the increased resale of used commercial vehicles.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the components and spares category analyze the category maturity across regions, which helps in highlighting the key cost drivers for the buyers. An overview of the category ecosystem will also help determine the operational capability matrix for the suppliers. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

"In the commercial vehicle cabin market, the buyers should incorporate automation software to automate the processes involved during the procurement period. This will help reduce manpower involvement and offer buyers a dashboard view across their supply chain,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the commercial vehicle cabin market.

Political instability in regions

Increased resale of used commercial vehicles

Report scope snapshot: Commercial vehicle cabin market

US market insights

Price outlook

Supplier cost structure in the US

Category ecosystem

Buyer ecosystem

Supplier ecosystem

Category management strategy

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

