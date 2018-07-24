AGC Biologics Inaugurates New Global Headquarters Facility in Bothell, WA

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held to Commemorate Company Milestone

BOTHELL, Washington, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, celebrated the opening of the company's new Global Headquarters facility in Bothell, Washington on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony included AGC Biologics employees, special guests from the AGC Japan Corporate Office, representatives from the Consulate General of Japan, and distinguished attendees from Washington State, Snohomish County, and the City of Bothell.

Ceremony speakers were comprised of Gustavo Mahler, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGC Biologics; Hideyuki Kurata, Chairman of the Board and General Manager of AGC Life Science General Division; Masao Nemoto, President of AGC Chemicals Company; Cyrus Habib, Lieutenant Governor of Washington State; Patricio Massera, Chief Operating Officer of AGC Biologics; and Jin Wang, Site Head and General Manager of AGC Biologics, Seattle.

AGC Biologics' new global headquarters facility holds the company's corporate administrative offices and process development labs, with expansion space for additional mammalian and microbial manufacturing capacity. The site will also house a state-of-the-art R&D center dedicated to novel manufacturing technologies for faster development of therapeutic proteins.

"This was a wonderful occasion and a meaningful step for AGC Biologics in our continued expansion within the United States; as well as reaffirmation of our strong commitment to our operations within the dynamic Washington State Life Sciences Community," said Gustavo Mahler, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGC Biologics. "We sincerely thank everyone to joined us to celebrate this momentous event, and we look forward to many exciting things to come as we continue our trajectory of growth and innovation."

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. AGC Biologics is the product of the convergence and integration of Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Bioscience, Biomeva GmbH, and CMC Biologics. The company currently employs more than 850 employees worldwide. Our extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, WA; Berkeley, CA; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Yokohama, Japan; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial production, for mammalian and microbial. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression - including our proprietary CHEF1 Expression System for mammalian production. Further information can be found at www.agcbio.com.

