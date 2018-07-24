The storage system supplier is providing its technology to the Isles of Scilly as part of an ERDF-funded project to meet the remote islands' energy demands more cheaply and cleanly. Until now islanders used fossil fuels and electricity from mainland Britain at high tariffs, prompting energy poverty for many.British company Moixa will provide a 43.6 kWh battery storage system as part of Hitachi's pilot project for the population of Britain's Isles of Scilly. The energy storage company will also establish vehicle-to-grid EV charging station infrastructure on the sparsely-populated islands, off ...

