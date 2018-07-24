Long-term PUBG esports vision and plan includes creating a sustainable, enjoyable game-based culture

PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.), today at the PUBG Global Invitational 2018 (PGI 2018) pre-event media day, revealed the five year vision for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) esports ventures, detailing the company's plans and priorities in building a memorable, unique and sustainable game-based culture.

The Future of PUBG esports

Changhan Kim, CEO, PUBG Corp., explained that 2018 is the year for the company to lay down strong groundwork for the PUBG esports system, building a solid structure through ongoing investment and a philosophical commitment to advance its esports experience.

Over the next few years, PUBG Corp. plans to stabilize and solidify the PUBG esports presence in the global esports community. While fostering grassroots initiatives by encouraging broad-based participation in amateur events, regional leagues will be hosted with external partners across each region, with a world championship event where the top professional teams from various regions around the world will face off later each year for the title of world champion.

For PUBG esports teams and Fans

PUBG esports will pursue a self-financed and sustainable esports model to improve the environment for PUBG pro teams. PUBG Corp. plans to support teams financially through prize purses, merchandise, and PUBG in-game digital content with revenue share opportunities. The company will also ensure consistency in rules and format of the competitions around the world, including point metrics, in-game setting and more to give pro players a universal ruleset regardless of where they play.

The PUBG esports viewing experience will also be enhanced. PUBG Corp. is adopting real-time API to drive stronger storytelling on the matches, while investing heavily in improving the game's esports UI and observing system for viewers.

What to Expect at PGI 2018

As part of the team support plan, PUBG Corp. kick started the first revenue-sharing initiative with the announcement of a set of custom in-game hoodie cosmetic items designed for the twenty finalist teams competing at PGI 2018. Each of the twenty teams will earn a share of the revenue generated from the respective items. The hoodies will be on sale for a limited time after the maintenance scheduled on July 25(UTC) for $9.99 USD each.

Improved UI, and real-time API, along with team-dedicated feeds are also applied to PGI 2018 viewing system, which will help to bring the excitement and tension of the PUBG play vividly to life.

There are also a series of onsite activities prepared for PGI 2018 ticketholders, including the PUBG Play Zone specially designed for PUBG Mobile, and special opportunities for fans to engage with globally recognized game broadcast personalities.

To watch PGI 2018 live, visit PGI 2018 official website (pgi.playbattlegrounds.com).

About PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.)

PUBG Corp., an affiliate company of Bluehole Inc., began as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corp. in 2017. PUBG Corp. is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide.

Headquartered in Korea, PUBG Corp. has six operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan, China. With the goal of developing PUBG as a global franchise, the company is currently undertaking a number of projects including esports, product licensing, and more. For more information about PUBG Corp., please visit www.pubg.com.

