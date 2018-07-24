Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, July 24
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:24 July 2018
|Name of applicant:
|Miton Global Opportunities plc
|LEI:
|21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
|Name of scheme:
|General
|Period of return:
|From:
|21 January 2018
|To:
|21 July 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|752,998
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|0
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|325,000
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|427,998
|Name of contact:
|Kerstin Rucht
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 3709 8734