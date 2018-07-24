Mitratech Recognized as a Visionary in Gartner's Inaugural Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech (http://www.mitratech.com/), a proven technology partner in meeting the challenges facing corporate legal professionals and their organizations, today was recognized as a Visionary in Gartner's July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management.

"Our long association and partnership with legal departments around the world has provided Mitratech unique insight into the changing role of the General Counsel into a highly visible strategic partner in managing risk across the enterprise," said Jason Parkman, CEO, Mitratech. "We believe that Gartner recognizes this trend and the growing role of legal operations within the integrated risk management framework."

Gartner states that "Integrated risk management enables simplification, automation and integration of strategic, operational and IT risk management processes and data."

As leading legal departments have grown into strategic partners with the rest of the business, the need for technology that securely and rapidly extends legal operations and services across the business is increasingly prevalent. Mitratech empowers clients to transform their legal department into a center of innovation and excellence using the world's most intuitive, adaptable and flexible platform and solutions.

