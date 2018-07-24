Cryptassist Community Forum & Cryptopedia

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / One of the biggest problems in the crypto world is that there are many resources for sourcing information, but very few that encourage user interaction and input.

The Cryptassist Community Forum is where users will be able to participate in providing and collecting information for use by other members of the community.

Searches can be made either geographically or by language

Designed for input from all levels of crypto enthusiasts, the forum will grow and adapt to suit the needs of the users via mutually agreed discussions and ideas.

Another essential feature that Cryptassist will offer users is a database linking available websites, forums and blogs, covering every aspect that is related to cryptocurrency. Searches can be done by geographical or language based criteria.

Cryptopedia is another part of the Cryptassist ecosystem that allows users to do in depth research and obtain the necessary information required to assist with their crypto portfolio strategy.

