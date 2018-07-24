Spain set to become focal point for Honor's groundbreaking GPU Turbo Technology

New OOH campaign marks 'pivot' towards Spanish Millennials

BARCELONA, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain is set to become a launchpad for Honor's groundbreaking GPU Turbo technology, heralding a turning point for millennial smartphone users across the country. Following the successful launch of GPU Turbo in London and Madrid last week, Honor will now turn its focus to Spain as it prepares a high profile campaign around the breakthrough technology, which is redefining mobile gaming as we know it.

The new campaign, which will include the use of outdoor advertising will exhibit the game changing capabilities of GPU Turbo, showcase a series of iconic, youthful designs and demonstrate Honor's lasting commitment to Spanish millennials as the company seeks to deepen the relationship with this increasingly important base.

Honor's pivot towards Spain coincides with the rapid emergence of the domestic gaming industry. Spain is in the midst of a gaming industry boom and is fast becoming a global Mecca for both gamers and developers, with recent figures showing the Spanish gaming sector was worth almost $2 billion in 2017 alone[1].

Notorious trendsetters, Spain is renowned for fast fashion and edgy, affordable design. Spain's reputation as the worlds fast-fashion capital makes it a natural focus for Honor, which is globally recognized as an industry leader, offering iconic styles and youthfully designed products at an affordable price.

The new campaign is an affirmation of Honor's deep commitment to engage with and understand the aspirations and desires of Spanish millennials. Through substantial investments across Spain, Honor has been able to build strong connections with local millennials, resulting in the development of products that are uniquely designed and tailored for the local audience.

Understanding that eSports are amongst the most popular activities for young people in Spain, Honor sponsored the Movistar Riders eSports team in 2017, providing a unique platform for local youth to engage with each other. In addition, Honor sponsored a series of winter sports in Sierra Nevada ski resort in Spain during 2017, including bag jumps and FIS snowboard championship.

Citing recent research that shows Spanish millennials have a penchant for risk taking[2], Honor Global President, George Zhao likened the company's renewed focus on Spain as somewhat of a homecoming.

"Our brand is built on many of the characteristics that are synonymous with Spanish millennials. Our iconic designs reflect Spanish millennial's willingness to be brave and take risks to get what they want in life," said Mr. Zhao.

"Spain is increasingly becoming a second home for Honor because the Spanish culture reflects our corporate culture. Spain's emerging e-commerce sector and booming e-gaming industry are both integral components to Honor's business model and so it's only natural that we seek to build even deeper relationships with Spanish millennials as we turn our focus to this increasingly important market," Mr Zhao concluded.

