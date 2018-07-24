Say Allo Mobile Dating App Adds Larry Gold, Ph.D. to Advisory Board - JustSayAllo.com

Dr. Larry Gold is the Founder and Chairman of the Board, and former CEO of SomaLogic, a Professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder and Serves on Several Boards for Industry Groups

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Say Allo, the artificial intelligence dating app and smart singles community, now available on Android and iOS devices, announced today it has added Dr. Larry Gold to its Advisory Board.

"We're very pleased to add Dr. Larry Gold to the Say Allo team," stated Say Allo CEO Zackary Lewis when announcing the new advisory board member. "Dr. Gold is a seasoned business owner, entrepreneur and academic. He's a valuable addition to our Advisory Board, and we look forward to his contributions as the company develops.'

Dr. Larry Gold is the Founder and Chairman of the Board, and former CEO of SomaLogic. He also founded NeXagen, Inc., which later became NeXstar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. He has been a professor at the University of Colorado at Boulder since 1970. Between 1995 and 2013, Dr. Gold received the CU Distinguished Lectureship Award, the National Institutes of Health Merit Award, the Career Development Award, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Colorado Biosciences Association, and the Chiron Prize for Biotechnology. Dr. Gold also serves on the Board of Directors for CompleGen, Plato BioPharma, Lab79, Keck Graduate Institute, and the Biological Sciences Curriculum Study.

About Say Allo

Say Allo (a subsidiary of by Unpack'd Technologies), is the first mobile dating discovery application that uses artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm based on Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) technology. After a limited beta release in Colorado, Say Allo opened up the application to the US in late 2017. Say Allo is available for both iOS and Android devices. For more information about Say Allo visit www.justsayallo.com .

SOURCE: Say Allo