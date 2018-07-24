Q2 revenues in France up 10.3% to €175.8 million, a very strong top-line performance fuelled by new contracts wins

Q2 international revenues up 6.4% at constant exchange rates to €177.5 million, displaying strong momentum despite negative currency effects

Healthy first-half revenues of €680.4 million, up 6.1% at constant exchange rates

Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL) (Paris:IDL), one of the European leaders in contract logistics, has reported second-quarter 2018 revenues of €353.3 million, up 8.3% at constant exchange rates, and first-half 2018 revenues of €680.4 million, up 6.1% at constant exchange rates.

Revenues (€ million) 2018 2017 % change % change at

constant exchange

rates First quarter France 154.8 150.2 +3.1% +3.1% International 172.3 171.7 +0.3% +4.5% Total 327.1 321.9 +1.6% +3.8% Second quarter France 175.8 159.4 +10.3% +10.3% International 177.5 177.0 +0.3% +6.4% Total 353.3 336.4 +5.0% +8.3% First half France 330.6 309.6 +6.8% +6.8% International 349.8 348.7 +0.3% +5.4% Total 680.4 658.3 +3.4% +6.1%

BUSINESS MOMENTUM PICKED UP PACE IN THE SECOND QUARTER

ID Logistics' organic growth gained steam in the second quarter of 2018, with its revenues growing to €353.3 million an increase of 5.0% or 8.3% at constant exchange rates. All its markets contributed to this highly positive performance:

In France , the acceleration was even stronger, with revenue growth reaching 10.3% after 3.1% in the first quarter

, the acceleration was even stronger, with revenue growth reaching 10.3% after 3.1% in the first quarter In international markets, the general trends were positive (revenues up 6.4% at constant exchange rates after growth of 4.5% in the first quarter) despite unfavourable currency effects, especially in Argentina and Brazil.

ID Logistics' first-half revenues came to €680.4 million, up 3.4% or up 6.1% at constant exchange rates.

NEW BUSINESS

ID Logistics continues to respond to a large number of competitive tenders and to win market share in the various countries in which it operates. In the second quarter, ID Logistics won the following new contracts:

In France , Conforama decided to entrust ID Logistics with operating the facility it is planning to build in the Paris region (Tournan en Brie). The new 177,000 sq. m. hub, which will have around 400 employees, will be one of the largest logistics facilities in Europe. ID Logistics will support its customer's multi-channel transformation by organizing all its flows from a single site, paving the way for it to expand its product range and accelerate its deliveries.

, Conforama decided to entrust ID Logistics with operating the facility it is planning to build in the Paris region (Tournan en Brie). The new 177,000 sq. m. hub, which will have around 400 employees, will be one of the largest logistics facilities in Europe. ID Logistics will support its customer's multi-channel transformation by organizing all its flows from a single site, paving the way for it to expand its product range and accelerate its deliveries. In Russia , ID Logistics and Auchan are starting up a new partnership with the launch over the next few weeks of three national warehouses with close to 50,000 sq. m. in total space. Two of these three facilities will be new platforms, while the third will involve taking over an existing unit.

, ID Logistics and Auchan are starting up a new partnership with the launch over the next few weeks of three national warehouses with close to 50,000 sq. m. in total space. Two of these three facilities will be new platforms, while the third will involve taking over an existing unit. In the Netherlands, ID Logistics is expanding its partnership with PPG Industries by taking over PPG's distribution facility in Amsterdam. This 16,000 sq. m. hub consisting of a pallet stacking crane and an automated receipt and conveying system distributes the Architectural Coatings division's products to retail and trade markets in the Benelux countries, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

NEXT REPORT

Interim results on 29 August 2018 after the market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,329 million in 2017. ID Logistics has close to 300 sites across 17 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 19,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric Hémar.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005573/en/

Contacts:

ID Logistics

Yann Perot, Tel.: 33 (0)4 42 11 06 00

CFO

yperot@id-logistics.com

or

NewCap

Emmanuel Huynh Marc Willaume, Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Investor Relations Financial Communications

idlogistics@newcap.eu