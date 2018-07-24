Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2018) - Global Blockchain Mining Corp. (CSE: FORK) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having been spun-off from Global Blockchain Technologies. The company is initially focusing on mining Bitcoin utilizing Application Specific Integrated Circuit mining rigs.

The company currently owns 9,666 Bitcoin Mining Rigs, of which 1,040 are currently operating. An additional 3,960 Bitcoin Mining Rigs are expected to be installed and operating by the end of July 2018; and the remaining 4,666 Bitcoin Mining Rigs are expected to be installed and operating by September 2018.

The company has also agreed to purchase an additional 10,000 Bitcoin Mining Rigs. With all 20,666 Bitcoin Mining Rigs in full operation, Blockchain Mining's initial energy consumption dedicated to digital currency mining is approximately 13.5 megawatts. The company's initial mining operations are hosted at a facility in Montreal, Canada and New York, USA.

Blockchain Mining also owns a 25-per-cent interest in Distributed Consensus Platform, a blockchain software company creating software that enables all devices to have the ability to participate in mining cryptocurrency. The platform would allow anyone with a connected device, such as mobile phones and gaming consoles, to download and install a software packet, giving the user access to optimized cryptocurrency mining.

