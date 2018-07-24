SEGGER introduces emPack, the complete operating system for IoT devices and embedded systems. It is delivered in source code for all 8-/16-/32-bit microcontrollers and microprocessors. emPack is optimized for high performance, and small memory footprint and easily fits onto typical microcontrollers without requiring expensive external memory, keeping the cost of the embedded computing system to a minimum.

emPack components are written in plain C and can be compiled by standard ANSI/ISO C compilers. The software package includes embOS, emWin, emFile, embOS/IP, emUSB-Device, emUSB-Host, emModbus, emCompress, emCrypt, emSecure, emSSL, emSSH, and SEGGER's IoT Toolkit.

All emPack components work seamlessly together and are continuously tested on a variety of microcontrollers from different vendors. Not only is it very easy to get started with emPack, it also significantly reduces the time it requires to deliver a product using robust and well tested components that simply work.

Another benefit of using emPack as a platform is portability: Switching to a different microcontroller even with a different core requires minimal changes. Standardizing on emPack enables you to enhance your products when newer, more powerful processors are introduced, or can target a wider customer base with cost-optimized products using less expensive microcontrollers.

"emPack users receive high quality software components that SEGGER continuously optimizes and enhances. With the software provided, this package is a one-stop solution for any developer creating an embedded system or IoT device," says Dirk Akemann, Marketing Manager at SEGGER." The software components bundled in emPack also serve as the solid foundation used in SEGGER hardware products, such as the J-Link/J-Trace debug and trace probe families and the Flasher production programmer family. Deployed into billions of devices, SEGGER hardware and software is known for both efficiency and reliability. It simply works!"

Because all components work together through well-defined interfaces, existing projects that already have a mandated RTOS can use emPack's components by simply customizing a small number of OS adaptation functions. emPack has been fully tested with Amazon FreeRTOS and example configurations are available upon request.

For more information on emPack please visit: https://www.segger.com/empack

