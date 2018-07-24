sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

121,15 Euro		+0,10
+0,08 %
WKN: 575626 ISIN: FR0000184798 Ticker-Symbol: OPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ORPEA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORPEA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,68
121,23
18:33
120,00
122,00
18:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORPEA
ORPEA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORPEA121,15+0,08 %