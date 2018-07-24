Belgian research institute Imec has announced the achievement of 27.1% efficiency on a perovskite/silicon tandem cell, providing further evidence of the technology's potential to provide a low cost efficiency boost to existing PV technology.Imec today announced that it has combined a spin coated perovskite layer, developed within its Solliance cooperation, with an interdigitated back contact (IBC) silicon solar cell, and achieved 27.1% conversion efficiency. Similar to other companies and research institutes working on this technology, Imec states that through careful engineering of its perovskite ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...