Technavio analysts forecast the global bus door system market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The emergence of all-electric buses is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global bus door system market 2018-2022. The global bus market is witnessing developments in terms of advanced designs, passenger carrying capacity, integration of advanced onboard systems, and other comfort and convenient functionalities. Additionally, many advances are taking place in the field of drivetrain and powertrain, wherein the buses are equipped with all-electric and hybrid powertrains.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global bus door system market is the increasing implementation of BRT in cities:

Global bus door system market: Increasing implementation of BRT in cities

The global economy is on its way toward smarter and safer cities; the same can be witnessed due to growing infrastructure and improving socio-economic conditions. The respective government councils and institutions are undertaking initiatives that are acting as stepping stones for the development of smart cities. The future of smart cities is in step with the increased automation of systems and their improvements across different industries.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Economic growth and rapid urbanization have led to robust growth in urban infrastructure as far as major Tier-1 cities are concerned. Such cities are witnessing the implementation of bus rapid transit system, which is revolutionizing public transportation. BRT is a form of a bus-based public transportation system that is designed to offer a fast, comfortable, reliable, and cost-effective mode of public transportation."

Global bus door system market: Segmentation analysis

The global bus door system market research report provides market segmentation by technology (pneumatic bus door system and electric bus door system) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The pneumatic bus door system segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 72% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 81% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

