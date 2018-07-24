PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Q1 turnover 2018/2019 - Total sales up 7.9 % at EUR 13.68 million

Significant points for 1st quarter:

High-performing Hardware activity up 20.1% with strong street furniture and LED displays sales

Good first quarter Printing and Home Décor activity, up 29.8%

Order backlog on June 30, 2018 stands at €9.52 million with significant LED product sales

Q1 consolidated sales

Q1: April 1, 2018 - June 30, 2018 Not audited 3 months 3 months In €M (estimated) 2018/2019 2017/2018 Var €M % Printing activity 7.9 7.86 +0.04 +0.5% Hardware activity 5.78 4.82 +0.97 +20.1% Total T1 13.68 12.68 +1.0 +7.9% Total constant currencies 13.88 12.61 +1.20 +9.5%

The foreign exchange impact is mainly due to variations in the value of the South African Rand and GBP.

Prismaflex International Q1 figures are again positive with total sales up 7.9% at €13.68 million (+9.5% organic growth).

Excluding Home Décor, Printing activity stands at €6.46 million compared with €6.75 million in N-1, due essentially to the currency effect (UK and South Africa).

Home Décor activity is buoyant, up 29.8% at €1.43 million against €1.11 million for the same period the previous year.

Hardware sales are also up 20.1% at €5.78 million versus €4.82 million for the same period in N-1. Q1 street furniture sales stand at €2.06 million and LED display sales at €2.0 million.

Outlook

On June 30, 2018, order backlog, essentially for hardware, remains high at €9.52 million including a major order for LED displays from a German client. A number of other significant orders are at the negotiation stage and should be finalised shortly.

In 2018-2019, the Group reiterates it will benefit from the dynamic commercial action put in place on the American LED display market with Anthem Displays LLC.

Forthcoming dates : Publication online of the annual financial statement 2017/2018 on July 25, 2018. The Annual Shareholders Meeting will take place on September 28, 2018 in Saint Clément les Places (69930) at 2.30pm. Q2 sales figures, October 18, 2018 after closure.

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING

ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI.FP

EURONEXT GROWTHTM

www.prismaflex.com



Contacts :

Luc Cormoreche - CFO - phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Amalia Naveira - Analysts/Investors contact - phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 - anaveira@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press contact - phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 - mctriquet@actus.fr

