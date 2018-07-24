HERIGE: TURNOVER AT 30 JUNE 2018: EUR 294.4 MILLION

Growth of 4.9% in H1 2018

(like-for-like)

IFRS - € million

Consolidated turnover 2018(1) 2017

IFRS 5 Change %

2018 vs 2017 IFRS 5

Restated(2) 1st quarter 140.2 130.8 +7.1% +7.9% 2nd quarter 154.2 150.9 +2.2% +2.4% TOTAL 294.4 281.8 +4.5% +4.9% Building Materials Trading 184.5 179.4 +2.9% +3.6% Concrete Industry 41.8 39.9 +4.7% +4.7% Industrial Joinery 75.9 69.6 +9.1% +9.1% Other 11.7 13.1 -11.1% -4.6% Inter-segment eliminations -19.6 -20.2 - -

Figures have not been audited. Building Materials Trading restated for the disposal of VM Piscines and the closure of LNTP Tours, and Other restated for activity in China.

Growth in activity over the second quarter despite an unusual month of May

HERIGE Group posted turnover of €154.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, up 2.4% like-for-like on the same period in 2017. After a strong first quarter, activity between April and June was impacted by the calendar effect of 1 working day less, an unusual month of May and the one-week closure of the Industrial Joinery sites. Building Materials Trading grew 1.6% like-for-like in the second quarter, whilst activity for the Group's Concrete and Industrial Joinery divisions increased 4.6% and 4.0% respectively.

Group turnover for the first six months of the 2018 financial year amounted to €294.4 million, up 4.9% at constant scope despite unfavorable weather conditions at the beginning of the year:

Turnover for Building Materials Trading increased 3.6%, boosted yet again by a slightly recovering market,

Turnover for the Concrete Industry segment increased 4.7% as volumes of ready-mix concrete continued to climb,

Turnover for Industrial joinery increased 9.1%, boosted by its new product AM-X.

Outlook and developments

HERIGE is confident of its capacity to capitalize on the recovery in the construction sector in 2018.

In line with its medium-term strategy, the Group is continuing with the strategic review of its businesses and seeking to underpin lasting profitable growth with a programme of industrial investments to boost productivity (70% of all investment devoted to Concrete and Industrial Joinery).

Next publication: H1 2018 results on 11 September 2018 (after the stock exchange closes)

All our financial communications are available on our website www.groupe-herige.fr

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: CAC SMALL, CAC MID & SMALL, CAC ALL TRADABLE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

Codes: ISIN FR000 0066540, Ticker: ALHRG

Reuters ALHRG.PA

HERIGE

Alain Marion - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08

E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr



ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant

Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine Bonjour

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr



