Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 24 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 71,720 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.5000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.8000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.3194

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,411,098,141 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,411,098,141 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

24 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3283 24.20 16:29:18 London Stock Exchange 3141 24.20 16:26:57 London Stock Exchange 3159 24.30 16:26:04 London Stock Exchange 3298 24.35 16:18:58 London Stock Exchange 2828 24.50 16:14:14 London Stock Exchange 2194 24.50 14:31:07 London Stock Exchange 6509 24.50 14:31:07 London Stock Exchange 851 24.50 14:30:38 London Stock Exchange 547 24.50 14:30:38 London Stock Exchange 321 24.15 13:56:55 London Stock Exchange 1707 23.80 12:00:00 London Stock Exchange 455 23.90 11:59:07 London Stock Exchange 2686 23.90 11:58:52 London Stock Exchange 2767 24.05 11:58:07 London Stock Exchange 2945 24.25 11:57:22 London Stock Exchange 3351 24.25 11:57:07 London Stock Exchange 3310 24.25 11:55:37 London Stock Exchange 2845 24.45 10:41:01 London Stock Exchange 1341 24.45 10:41:01 London Stock Exchange 1578 24.45 10:29:53 London Stock Exchange 27 24.45 10:29:53 London Stock Exchange 2946 24.40 10:15:24 London Stock Exchange 3175 24.40 10:15:24 London Stock Exchange 4114 24.40 10:15:24 London Stock Exchange 5701 24.40 10:07:33 London Stock Exchange 3205 24.40 10:07:33 London Stock Exchange 3436 24.25 10:00:54 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-