Dienstag, 24.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 24

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:24 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):71,720
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.5000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.8000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.3194

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,411,098,141 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,411,098,141 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

24 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
328324.2016:29:18London Stock Exchange
314124.2016:26:57London Stock Exchange
315924.3016:26:04London Stock Exchange
329824.3516:18:58London Stock Exchange
282824.5016:14:14London Stock Exchange
219424.5014:31:07London Stock Exchange
650924.5014:31:07London Stock Exchange
85124.5014:30:38London Stock Exchange
54724.5014:30:38London Stock Exchange
32124.1513:56:55London Stock Exchange
170723.8012:00:00London Stock Exchange
45523.9011:59:07London Stock Exchange
268623.9011:58:52London Stock Exchange
276724.0511:58:07London Stock Exchange
294524.2511:57:22London Stock Exchange
335124.2511:57:07London Stock Exchange
331024.2511:55:37London Stock Exchange
284524.4510:41:01London Stock Exchange
134124.4510:41:01London Stock Exchange
157824.4510:29:53London Stock Exchange
2724.4510:29:53London Stock Exchange
294624.4010:15:24London Stock Exchange
317524.4010:15:24London Stock Exchange
411424.4010:15:24London Stock Exchange
570124.4010:07:33London Stock Exchange
320524.4010:07:33London Stock Exchange
343624.2510:00:54London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


