The global data center liquid cooling market is expected to post a CAGR of over 14% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of data centers. With the world on the verge of smart revolution, there is a proliferation of smart cities, smart grids, and smart homes, which is leading to a large generation of data. Processing this data has become a priority, and this has led to the increase in the number of data centers. Currently, the demand for data centers is rising among CSPs, government agencies, and telecommunication organizations due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud-based services and big data analytics for operational needs. Also, the rise in the adoption of cloud computing is driving the demand for more data centers.

This market research report on the global data center liquid cooling market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights advanced cooling techniques as one of the key emerging trends in the global data center liquid cooling market:

Global data center liquid cooling market: Advanced cooling technique gaining traction in the market

The global data center liquid cooling market is witnessing innovation in terms of the cooling techniques. In addition to liquid immersion cooling, some data center services providers are experimenting with the use of seawater to cool data centers by submerging their containerized data centers in the sea. Also, many other data center operators are finding locations near the sea to use cold seawater as a free cooling source for data center operations. Thus, it is expected that these deployments will see a marked increase during the forecast period leading to the robust growth of the global data center liquid cooling market.

"Free cooling techniques are categorized into airside free cooling, adiabatic cooling, and waterside free cooling. These cooling solutions employ different means to cool data centers, and thus are expected to boost the growth of the overall market, due to the increasing number of data centers," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on data center.

Global data center liquid cooling market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global data center liquid cooling market by product (air conditioners, cooling towers, economizers, chillers, others), by application (chilled-water based cooling and liquid immersion cooling) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The air conditioners segment led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 30%, followed by cooling towers, and economizers respectively. Although the air conditioners segment had the highest share, the chillers segment is expected to have the highest incremental growth followed by economizers, during the forecast period.

