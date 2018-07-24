The 29th Hong Kong Book Fair concluded today, having welcomed a record 1.04 mil visitors during its seven-day run at the HKCEC.

HONG KONG, July 24, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The 29th Hong Kong Book Fair and the second Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo concluded today. Organised by the HKTDC, the seven-day Hong Kong Book Fair attracted a record 1.04 million visitors. Apart from purchasing their favourite books, readers also participated in various cultural events while the on-site seminars and Art Gallery exhibitions received enthusiastic responses."The Hong Kong Book Fair continued to receive great support from readers this year, attracting more than one million visitors during its seven-day run," said HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau. "Apart from purchasing books to their liking, readers also keenly participated in on-site cultural events. In particular, the International Cultural Village, the Art Gallery and the various cultural performances drew crowds of visitors enjoying this cultural feast together."He noted the theme of the year -- "Romance Literature" - and selection of 10 featured writers had been made collectively by the Hong Kong Book Fair Cultural Events Advisory Panel after detailed discussions. These 10 representative authors were selected at the same time by the Advisory Panel so that the fair could introduce a mix of writers and works from different periods to arouse readers' interest in the genre and achieve the fair's objective of promoting reading culture. The participation of budding authors could also help pass on the legacy of romance literature, Mr Chau added.Elvin Lee, Chairman of the Hong Kong Publishing Federation, said: "The Hong Kong Book Fair is a mega event in town. It is a big and increasingly diversified cultural platform. We were delighted to see authors and works from different eras featured at the Art Gallery's 'Theme of the Year' exhibition. Alongside familiar big names in romance literature, the exhibition featured a number of brilliant new-generation writers. Most have found fame by writing bestselling romantic novels, while one of them has gained popularity after starting out as an online author. This mix helped engage the interest of readers of different ages and tastes, while encouraging new authors, which could in turn promote reading and creation."While the Book Fair and the concurrent HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo were well received by local visitors, they also appealed to booklovers from overseas. According to an on-site survey, over 9% of total visitors were from outside Hong Kong.Cultural Events Attract 300,000+ AttendeesDuring the fair period, about 310 cultural events were held on-site, including "Theme of the Year: Romance Literature" seminars, renowned writers' seminars, International Cultural Village performances, noted writers' reading sessions and cultural performances at the Art Gallery. A total of more than 640 events were held in connection with the Book Fair, including activities that took place under the month-long "Cultural July" citywide campaign, drawing more than 300,000 attendees.Average Per Capita Spending at Book Fair: HK$810The HKTDC commissioned an independent market research agency to conduct an on-site survey during the Book Fair, interviewing more than 820 visitors. Most respondents reported having bought printed books over the past year, spending HK$1,412 on average. The average per capita spending expected at the Book Fair was found to be HK$810. Most respondents were drawn to the Book Fair by new releases (79%), followed by discounted items (41%).Most Popular Genres: Fiction, Literature and Travel BooksThe survey also revealed the visitors' reading habits. About 98% of respondents said they had read a printed book in the past month, spending an average of 22 hours reading, similar to last year's findings. The most popular genres were fiction (64%), literature (39%) and travel books (33%). Other popular genres included self-improvement, language study, religion and philosophy. The survey also found that 60% of respondents have read e-books in the past month, spending an average of 20 hours reading.Promoting Book Donations and Waste RecyclingBook collection sites were set up again this year for exhibitors to donate unwanted books, which go to voluntary service organisations for distribution to individuals or organisations in need. Large recycling bins were also placed at the venue while exhibitors were reminded to recycle unwanted books and materials. The Hong Kong Book Fair mobile app was launched this year, allowing readers to receive the latest information about the fair -- including a floor plan -- anytime, anywhere. This initiative reduces the need to print exhibition-related materials and addresses environmental concerns.Cultural July - The Joy of Reading ContinuesWhile the 29th edition of the Book Fair closed today, visitors can still view the video recordings of about 100 seminars on the fair website and the HKTDC's online video channels. In its seventh year, the "Cultural July" citywide campaign continues until the end of this month. Highlight activities include art screenings, experimental theatre shows, exhibitions and seminars. For details, please visit the "Cultural July" website.Sports and Leisure Expo Well AttendedThe second Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo featured over 130 exhibitors showcasing a broad selection of sports and leisure products and services from more than 160 brands. Over 50 on-site events organised by the HKTDC, as well as other activities organised by exhibitors, were enthusiastically received, creating a vibrant atmosphere at the fairground. Sharing sessions by local star athletes were also well attended. 