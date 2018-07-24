Cazena Closes Strategic Financing Round to Accelerate Go-To-Market for First Fully-Managed Big Data as a Service

Deepens partnership with Persistent Systems for new Self-Service Data Lake

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, July 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cazena announced it has closed a $10M financing round to further accelerate channels for its Big Data as a Service. Cazena's strategic round was led by existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Formation 8, and Northbridge Venture Partners, with participation from Persistent Systems and other technology partners.

Cazena is the industry's First Fully-Managed Big Data as a Service with built-in DevOps. The company has gained significant traction as enterprises face massive skills shortages in big data, cloud and analytics. Cazena enables enterprises to have supported, production-grade Hadoop/Spark data environments in the cloud, without hiring expensive and hard-to-find DevOps resources.

The investment will support Cazena's go-to-market activities.

"Since going GA last year, we have seen a 300% growth in our business. Our goal is to accelerate enterprises' ability to leverage analytics and machine learning/AI, without hiring or re-training their workforce. This round reinforces the support of our existing investors and we are proud to announce our strategic partnership with Persistent," said Prat Moghe, Cazena Founder and CEO.

Cazena's flagship solution is its fully-managed and automated cloud Data Lake, which offers a SaaS-like experience for analytics and business teams, with enterprise features for IT. Cazena solutions embed security, data management and 24x7 production operations along with cloud IaaS and PaaS from AWS, Microsoft Azure and Cloudera. Cazena cloud data lakes are delivered production-ready for immediate data ingest and analytics. Data sources and tools are seamlessly integrated via Cazena's hybrid gateway or AppCloud.

As part of the investment, Cazena has partnered with Persistent Systems to further extend the cloud Data Lake to include self-service data discovery and data services for enterprises that don't have data engineering or ML skills.

"Persistent consistently drives forward rapid digital transformation for our enterprise clients. Partnering with Cazena enables us to extend innovative solutions for analytics and ML for our customers. We are excited to announce the new Self-Service Data Lake, a combination of Cazena's Big Data as a Service with Persistent's ShareInsights analytic solutions and our ML/AI data services. This solution provides enterprises immediate and actionable access to data to help unlock the "how" of digital transformation," said Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director, Persistent Systems.

