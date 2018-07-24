Technavio analysts forecast the e-learning market in GCC to grow at a CAGR of close to 14% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The high demand for skill-based training is one of the major drivers for the e-learning market in GCC 2018-2022. Corporates give significant importance to the skill-based training. Realizing the benefits of technical training and certifications, employees are willing to invest their time and resources on the same. Technical training is largely delivered by using methods such as simulation training and blended training to increase the effectiveness of training programs.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key trends contributing to the growth of the e-learning market in GCC is the introduction of gamification:

E-learning market in GCC: Introduction of gamification

E-learning in the GCC has gained popularity due to its member countries aiming to bring world-class educational institutions in the region. E-learning technologies are used for combining innovative technologies with education. The use of games in training and educational curriculums increases the interest of trainees and students towards the program.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology, "In the GCC, the concept of gamification-based e-learning is growing rapidly. The governments in GCC countries are planning to provide gamification-based e-learning material for training in the corporate sector. The government of Saudi Arabia has launched gamified laboratories, thereby increasing the adoption of gamification."

E-learning market in GCC: Segmentation analysis

The e-learning market in GCC research report provides market segmentation by end-user (corporate, K-12 education, and higher education), and by region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major end-user segments, the corporate sector accounted for the largest market share with a share of around 49% in 2017. The dominance of the segment is because it is the major user of e-learning solutions. Corporates use e-learning solutions to train their employees on technical skills, soft skills, and leadership skills.

Among the GCC countries, Saudi Arabia held the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than 35% share, which is due to its significant use of e-learning solutions.

